A Tesla Semi is spotted in Europe, but why?

A Tesla Semi has been spotted in Europe around Germany, but it’s not clear why since the vehicle is unavailable in the region.

While officially in “production” since late 2022, Tesla Semi is still a rare sight in the US. Only about 100 units are estimated to be in operation, mainly in California.

That’s why it is surprising to see a Tesla Semi in Europe:

Tesla has previously talked about bringing the Tesla Semi to Europe, but it admitted that it is going to have to modify the truck to adapt it to European regulations.

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla would bring the truck to production at Gigafactory Berlin.

But Tesla is first expected to bring the electric truck to production at a new factory being built outside of Gigafactory Nevada near Reno.

The factory is expected to start producing the Tesla Semi by “late 2025.”

So why is the Tesla Semi in Europe now? It will be displayed at the upcoming IAA show in Germany next month. It could be as simple as that, but Tesla could also be bringing the Tesla Semi to Europe to start the work of adapting it to European trucking regulations as they begin the production planning at Gigafactory Berlin.

