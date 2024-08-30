Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV spotted for the first time [Video]

Range Rover will launch its first EV later this year. Ahead of its official debut, Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV, possibly the Velar or Sport, has been spotted for the first time on video. Check out the video below.

Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV caught in new video

We got our first look at the Range Rover Electric testing in the Arctic Circle in April. The images revealed an electric SUV that looked very much like what you would expect from the British luxury brand.

The all-black prototypes were unmistakenly a Range Rover, maintaining its distinct blend of luxury and ruggedness.

Interest in Range Rover’s first EV continues to grow. In February, Jaguar Land Rover revealed that the Range Rover Electric waitlist had topped 16,000.

The most recent numbers show over 42,000 buyers are waiting for the first Range Rover EV. Range Rover ensures that the electric SUV will be a “true Range Rover” with unparalleled capability and luxury.

Speaking with MotorTrend last week, JLR’s COO, Lennard Hoonik, explained, “Even if you have your eyes closed, it shouldn’t matter if it’s a V-8 or an EV or an I-6. It must be a true Range Rover.” Range Rover’s EV will feature a new in-house propulsion and traction control system.

Range Rover Electric prototype (Source: JLR)

Range Rover is wrapping up testing in extreme weather ahead of its official debut later this year. It will rival luxury electric SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne.

Ahead of its official launch, we are already getting our first look at Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV.

2026 Range Rover electric SUV spotted (Source: CarSpyMedia, YouTube)

The video, courtesy of CarSpyMedia, shows the electric SUV rolling off a transport carrier. Range Rover’s EV was being delivered to JLR’s Nurburgring test facility.

Although the smaller electric SUV, likely the Range Rover Velar EV, was spotted testing in Scandinavia, this is the first time it’s been caught on camera. It’s expected to officially launch in 2026.

Range Rover Electric (Source: JLR)

The spotting suggests a public debut at the test track could be soon. Check back for more info on the upcoming Range Rover Electric.

Source: CarSpyMedia