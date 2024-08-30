 Skip to main content

Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV spotted for the first time [Video]

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 30 2024 - 10:35 am PT
0 Comments
Range-Rover's-smaller-electric-SUV

Range Rover will launch its first EV later this year. Ahead of its official debut, Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV, possibly the Velar or Sport, has been spotted for the first time on video. Check out the video below.

Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV caught in new video

We got our first look at the Range Rover Electric testing in the Arctic Circle in April. The images revealed an electric SUV that looked very much like what you would expect from the British luxury brand.

The all-black prototypes were unmistakenly a Range Rover, maintaining its distinct blend of luxury and ruggedness.

Interest in Range Rover’s first EV continues to grow. In February, Jaguar Land Rover revealed that the Range Rover Electric waitlist had topped 16,000.

The most recent numbers show over 42,000 buyers are waiting for the first Range Rover EV. Range Rover ensures that the electric SUV will be a “true Range Rover” with unparalleled capability and luxury.

Speaking with MotorTrend last week, JLR’s COO, Lennard Hoonik, explained, “Even if you have your eyes closed, it shouldn’t matter if it’s a V-8 or an EV or an I-6. It must be a true Range Rover.” Range Rover’s EV will feature a new in-house propulsion and traction control system.

Range-Rover's-smaller-electric-SUV
Range Rover Electric prototype (Source: JLR)

Range Rover is wrapping up testing in extreme weather ahead of its official debut later this year. It will rival luxury electric SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne.

Ahead of its official launch, we are already getting our first look at Range Rover’s smaller electric SUV.

2026 Range Rover electric SUV spotted (Source: CarSpyMedia, YouTube)

The video, courtesy of CarSpyMedia, shows the electric SUV rolling off a transport carrier. Range Rover’s EV was being delivered to JLR’s Nurburgring test facility.

Although the smaller electric SUV, likely the Range Rover Velar EV, was spotted testing in Scandinavia, this is the first time it’s been caught on camera. It’s expected to officially launch in 2026.

Range-Rover's-smaller-electric-SUV
Range Rover Electric (Source: JLR)

The spotting suggests a public debut at the test track could be soon. Check back for more info on the upcoming Range Rover Electric.

Source: CarSpyMedia

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Range Rover

Range Rover
Range Rover Electric

Range Rover Electric

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications