Fat Murf e-bike $1,000 off, Lectric’s Labor Day e-bike sale with up to $727 off bundles, GoTrax G6 e-scooter low, more

It’s another issue of micromobility solutions in today’s Green Deals, lead by Murf E-Bikes dropping its best-selling Fat Murf Cruiser e-bike by an unexpected $1,000 to a new $1,995 low, along with other models in the lineup seeing price cuts. It is joined by Lectric’s Labor Day savings event that has changed up prices on its e-bike bundles through the upcoming holiday, with its XPeak Off-Road e-bikes once again getting an extra battery offer among its $727 in free gear. We’ve also got GoTrax’s G6 Commute Electric Scooter hitting a new $500 low as well, but it only lasts through the rest of the day. There’s some Labor Day discounts on a selection of Traeger electric grills and smokers, as well as a new low price on Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s $1,242 discount on Hover-1’s class 3 Altai Pro R750 e-bike that comes decked out in accessories and the new low price on Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike too.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Murf takes $1,000 off its Fat Murf Cruiser e-bike for a new $1,995 low

Murf E-Bikes has launched a Labor Day sale through September 8 that is taking up to $1,000 off its lineup of e-bike models. The biggest of these price cuts is on the brand’s best-selling Fat Murf Cruiser e-bikes at $1,995 shipped. This model would normally run you $2,995 most days in our current post-tariff market, with past sales only seeing it fall as low as $2,195. Today though, despite the additional $400 tacked onto the price tag in June, it’s still coming in with a bigger discount than ever giving you $1,000 in savings and landing it at a new all-time low.

Coming in both a step-thru model and a step-over model, the Fat Murf beach cruiser is stocked with a 52V battery (like all the brand’s e-bikes) and a 500W motor (with 750W peak power) that work together to bring the e-bike up to a max speed of 25 MPH for up to 30 miles using only the pure electric throttle or up to 50 miles when using its five levels of pedal assistance. It has a variety of features like its 4-inch all-terrain fat tires for off-the-pavement cruising, a 720-lumen headlight powered by “3 high-power LEDs” for rides at night or early morning, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain for when you need to get some cardio in, hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power, and an upgraded high-resolution display for real-time data and setting adjustments.

Other Murf Labor Day discounts:

Lectric shifts to Labor Day sales with up to $727 taken off popular e-bike bundles starting from $799

Lectric has shifted from its previous Back to School savings to its new Labor Day sale that is still taking up to $727 off its lineup of e-bike bundles, but with some slight price variations. The best of these deals include the XPeak Off-Road High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped and its counterpart XPeak Off-Road Step-Thru e-bike that is also at $1,399 shipped – both of which are still coming with $727 in free gear, including the extra battery to double its travel distance. You’re also going to be receiving a rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, and an Elite headlight along with the battery. You can learn more below or by reading through our hands-on review.

With the XPeak e-bikes you have two color options that go right along with their designs, either the black high-step model or the white step-thru model, both of which share the same specs. Their slick yet stocky frames house a removable 48V battery with a 750W (1,310W peak) rear hub-motor and five levels of pedal assistance that help the rider up to a 28 MPH top speed for up to 55 miles (which is doubled thanks to the extra battery).

There’s also a nice array of features worth mentioning too, including the 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-gear Shimano derailleur, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, plenty of mounting points for add-ons, and an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant LCD display for real-time performance data.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $355 in free accessories

XPedition Cargo e-bikes with $405 and $306 in free accessories

Single Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,880)

(Reg. $1,880) Dual Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 150-mile range: $1,699 (Reg. $2,005)

XP Trike with $393 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,892)

XPress 750 Commuter e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE e-bike with $255 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 75-mile range: $2,199 (Reg. $2,454)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $178 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

($1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

(Reg. $1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

XP Lite 2.0 Long-Range with $246 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $999 (Reg. $1,245) with five colors to choose from

(Reg. $1,245)

XP Lite 2.0 Standard e-bikes with $148 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $799 (Reg. $947) with five colors to choose from

(Reg. $947)

GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter hits new $500 low in 1-day Best Buy sale

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, it was notably left out of most sales events in 2023 like Prime Day and Black Friday – but did see a fall to its former $540 low during Christmas sales. In February we saw its biggest previous discount of 2024, when Best Buy brought costs down to $600, but that’s been undercut here today with a $400 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price. It even beats out GoTrax’s website where it is discounted to $699.

The G6 Commute is an affordable solution for your daily travel needs to work, the store, parties, and more. It comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V battery that reaches top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 48 miles on a single five-hour charge. It was the first of GoTrax’s e-scooter models to feature a front-wheel suspension system alongside the back suspension and also sports nine-inch pneumatic tires, a folding frame for easier storage options, a reactive taillight, cruise control functionality, and an integrated LED display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status. Through the display you’ll also be able to put in a digital code that gives this model extra security benefits.

Summer e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.