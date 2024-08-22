 Skip to main content

Tesla quietly gives up on Cybertruck’s no-resale clause

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 22 2024 - 10:54 am PT
9 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck hero

Tesla has quietly given up on the Cybertruck’s no-resale clause as the automaker catches up with the demand.

Ahead of the launch of the Cybetruck, Tesla took actions to try to limit the Cybertruck resale market.

Tesla added a “no resell” clause for early VIN Cybertrucks, threatening to sue for $50,000 (or more) and added that it may not sell the sellers any future vehicles.

As far as we know, the company hasn’t sued anyone over this issue, but we know that Tesla blacklisted some people who sold or tried to sell their early Cybertrucks – preventing them from buying Tesla vehicles again.

All this didn’t stop some early Cybertruck owners from trying to sell their vehicles and some of them were successful, but we reported that the resale market started to crash by March – about 4 months into the start of Cybertruck deliveries.

We are now in August and Tesla has stopped its reservation process for the Cybertruck in the US and now anyone can order one and get it in a few weeks.

Now, we learn from new Cybertruck buyers that Tesla has removed the no-resale clause from its purchase agreement.

Cybertruck buyers are now free to sell their vehicles whenever they want.

Electrek’s Take

It was always a touchy subject to prevent people from selling their vehicles, but now, when there’s actually no incentive to do so as you won’t get more money than what you paid for, there’s absolutely no point.

In one case, a Cybertruck buyer had to seek approval from Tesla to sell his new truck because he realized too late that it didn’t fit in his garage. Tesla probably wants to avoid managing that at this point.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications