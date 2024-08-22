Tesla quietly gives up on Cybertruck’s no-resale clause

Tesla has quietly given up on the Cybertruck’s no-resale clause as the automaker catches up with the demand.

Ahead of the launch of the Cybetruck, Tesla took actions to try to limit the Cybertruck resale market.

Tesla added a “no resell” clause for early VIN Cybertrucks, threatening to sue for $50,000 (or more) and added that it may not sell the sellers any future vehicles.

As far as we know, the company hasn’t sued anyone over this issue, but we know that Tesla blacklisted some people who sold or tried to sell their early Cybertrucks – preventing them from buying Tesla vehicles again.

All this didn’t stop some early Cybertruck owners from trying to sell their vehicles and some of them were successful, but we reported that the resale market started to crash by March – about 4 months into the start of Cybertruck deliveries.

We are now in August and Tesla has stopped its reservation process for the Cybertruck in the US and now anyone can order one and get it in a few weeks.

Now, we learn from new Cybertruck buyers that Tesla has removed the no-resale clause from its purchase agreement.

Cybertruck buyers are now free to sell their vehicles whenever they want.

Electrek’s Take

It was always a touchy subject to prevent people from selling their vehicles, but now, when there’s actually no incentive to do so as you won’t get more money than what you paid for, there’s absolutely no point.

In one case, a Cybertruck buyer had to seek approval from Tesla to sell his new truck because he realized too late that it didn’t fit in his garage. Tesla probably wants to avoid managing that at this point.