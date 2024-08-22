Hiboy 2024 P7 class 3 e-bike at $900 low, Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bikes from $1,758, 50% off CCS to Tesla adapter today only, more

Today’s Green Deals are all about getting up to go – whether that’s on an e-bike or in an EV. Leading the group today is Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike that has dropped to a new $900 low in the brand’s latest sale. It is joined by the popular Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bikes that come decked out in plenty of accessories starting from $1,758, as well as a one-day 50% discount on Rexing’s CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter for models S, 3, X, and Y to its $100 low. There’s also the early-bird discounts on Vanpowers’ new GrandTeton All-Terrain e-bikes, a chance to save $100 on the security-minded Hover-1 Ace R350 Pro e-scooter – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s Rad Power Labor Day sale kickoff that has two e-bikes down at $999 with a free extra battery offer on another, and more.

Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Class 3 Commuter e-bike at $900 low

Hiboy’s Back to School sale is still taking up to 50% off a large selection of the brand’s e-bikes and e-scooters, including the first chance to save on the brand’s new EX7 Full-Suspension e-bike. Another new addition to the Hiboy lineup, the 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike is seeing its lowest price yet at $899.99 shipped. Normally priced for $1,700, this is another first chance to save on this 2024 model that had yet to see discounts in the year before this sale came around. You’re looking at a massive 47% markdown here today, scoring you the latest version for your commute needs with $800 cut off the price tag for a new all-time low.

Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike cruises into view at speeds up to 28 MPH, with three simplified riding modes to choose from: A bike mode to solely power the bike on your own and get in some good cardio, a power-assist mode that can help the rider to reach its top speeds for up to 68 miles, or the pure electric mode that relies on throttle activation for up to 37 miles.

The sleek frame houses the 500W brushless motor that is paired alongside a removable IPX5-rated waterproof 14.5Ah battery, while a Multifunction LCD Display not only gives you at-a-glance performance data, but can also act as a personal coach that pushes you to outdo your previous days’ best. Its also been given front shocks and 2.2-inch mountain tires for when you head off the paved pathways for some adventure. The frame itself also holds an IPX4 water-resistant rating, so you can bury any concerns about hitting those oh-so-enticing puddles during treks out about the town.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike comes decked out in gear starting from $1,758

Amazon is offering some major price cuts on the white Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike that is now down at $1,757.90 shipped. This popular and fully-decked out model often goes for $3,000, with its yellow and black counterparts having seen more recent discounts in the last few months, though we did see this model drop to $1,800 at the top of the month for a short-lived period. While we have seen it go as low as $1,270 in the past (last seen in January), it’s still coming back today with a solid $1,242 cut from its price tag, giving you a powerful commuting/joyriding solution at an affordable rate far lower than usual. You’ll also find the black R750 model down at $2,029 and its yellow counterpart down at $1,997.

Hover-1’s Altai Pro R750 e-bike arrives sporting a stylish motorcycle-inspired frame that houses a 750W motor and a 48V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 28 MPH and carry you up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

Rexing’s CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter for models S, 3, X, and Y now 50% off for today only

Included as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rexing CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter for Tesla Models S, 3, X and Y for $99.99 shipped through the rest of the day. This handy adapter would normally cost you $200 most days, and we’ve seen a few discounts on occasion in the last year, but they’ve mostly been one-day price cuts spaced out over months. Today though, you can grab this device at a massive 50% markdown that gives you $100 in savings and returns costs back to the all-time lowest rate we have tracked.

With this handy little adapter, Tesla drivers will gain even more charging access to the over 5,000 CCS level 3 fast charging stations across the country. Small and compact, it easily stores away inside your vehicle until it’s needed, re-juicing your Tesla at up to 250kW or 250A speeds (depending on car battery and DC charger specs). It also comes with a protective travel case. There’s also a similar J1772 to Tesla adapter as well, currently priced at $80.

If you’re a Tesla owner who wants to upgrade your home charger setup, Best Buy permanently dropped the price on the Tesla Universal Wall Connector Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger to $580, down from $620. It boasts a customizable output of up to 48A of power, which can be adjusted during indoor or outdoor installations, and also employs an integrated J1772 adapter making it compatible with other EV brands/models outside the Tesla boundaries. You’ll be getting upward to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging when set at its maximum amperage. If you’re part of a Tesla-only household with no out-of-brand charging needs, consider the cheaper non-universal model that is sitting at $450, matching its Amazon rate.

