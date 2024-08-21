Kia launches the 2025 EV9 electric SUV in Korea with new standard features

Kia introduced the 2025 EV9 in its home market on Wednesday, and several new features are now included as standard. Kia’s first three-row electric SUV has been a hit overseas this year, including in the US, but sales in Korea have lagged. Kia hopes new features will help drive domestic sales.

Kia introduces new standard features for the 2025 EV9

After Kia opened EV9 orders in Korea last summer, the electric SUV secured over 13,000 reservations in just eight days.

Despite the hot start, domestic sales have slowed this year. Through the first seven months of 2024, Kia has only sold 1,386 EV9s in Korea, while nearly 18,000 models have been sold overseas.

Kia hopes the 2025 model can help revamp sales with new standard features. The 2025 Kia EV9, launched on Wednesday, includes extras like surround view monitoring, suede headlining, and a new two-tone steering wheel.

All 2025 EV9 trims include new safety features like blind spot monitoring, rear and side parking collision avoidance, and parking distance alerts.

Kia also added a head-up display option, which can be purchased separately for $440 (590,000 KRW). The Convenience Package, with Kia Digital Key 2, now costs $815 (1.09 million KRW), down from $1,100 (1.48 million KRW).

2025 Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Despite the added upgrades, Kia kept EV9 prices the same for 2025. The base Single-Motor Air model starts at $55,500 (73.37 million KRW), while Dual-Motor Air costs $58,500 (78.16 million KRW).

The range-topping Dual-Motor GT-Line starts at $63,000 (83.97 million KRW) with up to 380 hp (283 kW) and 650 Nm max torque.

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

Powered by a 99.8 kWh battery, Kia’s Single-Motor EV9 gets up to 311 miles (501 km) range, while the Dual-Motor models are rated at between 275 miles (443 km) to 277 miles (445 km) range in Korea.

In the US, Kia has sold nearly 11,500 EV9 models through July. Starting at $54,900, the EV9 undercuts much of the competition for three-row SUVs.

2024 Kia EV9 Trim (US) MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range in the US

For just over $60,000, the Light Long Range RWD Kia EV9 offers over 300 miles EPA-est range. Will Kia introduce some of the same features for the 2025 model in the US? We will find out soon.

Kia made history this summer after the first EV9 rolled off the production line at its West Point, GA plant, marking the first EV fully assembled in the state.

Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

The US-built EV9 models will qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. However, Kia is offering massive incentives until they begin rolling out in October.

According to Motor Intelligence (via Automotive News), Kia’s EV9 is one of the most discounted EVs in the US. The Kia EV9 had an average discount of over $18,000 in June.

Have you been eyeing Kia’s electric three-row SUV? We can help you find the right model for you at an unbeatable price. You can use our link to view offers on the Kia EV9 in your area.

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog, Kia