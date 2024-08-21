GMC’s 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is finally here – with a 440-mile range

Photo: GMC

Customers can now purchase the powerful, luxurious 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 from dealers across the US.

Front 3/4 view of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 in Thunderstorm Grey on a wooded cliff.

It’s been a long time coming, but it is on time – GMC officially unveiled the all-electric pickup and opened reservations for the Denali Edition 1 in October 2022, for launch this year, and it’s now being delivered to customers.

Originally, the premium EV pickup was expected to have 400 miles of estimated range. But thanks to the optimization of the GM Ultium Platform, the 2024 EV pickup’s 440 miles of range will come standard – a 10% increase from the originally estimated range.

Its Performance Torque Vectoring e4WD electric drive has two motors, one in front and one in rear. In Max Power mode, it’s got 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, and it’s crazy fast – it goes from 0-60 in less than 4.5 seconds.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

The Denali Edition 1 is 800V DC fast-charging capable at up to 350 kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. It’s also got bidirectional capabilities.

Plus, it has Power Station Pro onboard, so the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will function as a mobile power source, too, offering up to 10.2 kW in off-board power.

The Denali Edition 1 has also been boosted with a GM-estimated 10,000 pounds of max towing and 1,450 pounds of max payload, an increase of 500 pounds and 150 pounds, respectively, from initial estimates.

One of the coolest features that this premium electric pickup has is CrabWalk, which allows for diagonal movement at low speeds when the angle of the rear wheels mimics the angle of the front wheels. (The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV has CrabWalk, too.) It’s a handy feature for when this big truck needs to maneuver in tight spaces.

Its 4-Wheel Steer enables CrabWalk and all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability. Plus, it’s just fun to watch, check it out:

The Denali Edition 1 has a maximum load floor length of nearly 11 feet with the MidGate down and the MultiPro Tailgate’s load-stop open. There is, of course, also a frunk.

Inside is a 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen and an 11-inch diagonal reconfigurable driver information center display. It’s also got a Bose Premium 7-speaker audio system with a rich bass woofer and Super Cruise, GMC’s hands-free advanced driver assistance technology.

The first-ever GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 brings an even more luxurious interior that customers have come to expect from the Denali trim.

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has a starting MSRP of $99,495 (including $1,995 DFC). That’s lower than the starting MSRP of $107,000, which was first revealed in 2022, but that’s still a premium price.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated from the original April 16, 2024, posting.

