Check out the ‘world’s first’ DC-to-DC solar-powered EV charger

Photo: Enteligent

California-based Enteligent is accepting pre-orders for what it claims is the world’s first DC-to-DC solar-powered EV charger.

August 21, 2024 update: Enteligent has raised $6 million in capital from investors to scale the commercialization of its DC-to-DC solar-powered EV chargers. Taronga Ventures led the funding round. This latest funding round brings the company’s total fundraising to $19 million since 2021.

The company also announced that it’s supplying a long-dwell-time 25kW DC-to-DC EV charger to a large logistics company to power its newly electrified delivery fleet.

May 8, 2024: The solar EV charging tech company launched its product in February 2023 at Intersolar North America in Long Beach, California, and now it’s ready to take pre-orders. The TLCEV T1 solar EV charger can supply up to 12.5 kW of DC charging – twice as fast as many AC EV chargers – and it allows at-home, at-work, and at-store charging powered directly by existing solar panels.

EV owners usually plug their cars into home chargers that are powered by an alternating current (AC) flow of energy generated from the electric grid. However, EV batteries operate on a direct current (DC), requiring the power to be converted from AC to DC in the charging process. Enteligent says its charger’s DC-to-DC conversion results in 20% energy savings and bypasses the EV’s internal conversion electronics, shortening charge time.

The TLCEV T1 charger’s design integrates EV charging directly into solar canopies and carports. (It can be connected to an existing home PV string inverter solar installation, but not to a microinverter installation.)

Since the charger doesn’t rely on the grid, lengthy permitting processes are bypassed. The TLCEV T1 charger provides NACS and CCS-1 options and a 25-foot cable.

Enteligent announced in February 2023 that it had raised $7 million in capital from strategic and institutional investors to commercialize its DC-to-DC solar EV charger.

Enteligent is taking a pre-order deposit of $250, and its early-bird price of the TLCEV T1 is $2,249. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Read more: This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.