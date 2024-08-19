 Skip to main content

This new Chinese EV just launched for $25,000 as one of Europe’s cheapest electric cars

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 19 2024 - 10:52 am PT
Chinese legacy automaker Dongfeng Motor launched its new low-cost EV in Europe to compete with automakers like Volkswagen. Starting at around $25,500 (£19,615), the Dongfeng Nammi Box EV is already one of the cheapest EVs in Europe.

Meet the new low-cost Chinese EV for Europe

Dongfeng is one of China’s oldest and largest automakers. It was the second state-owned auto brand established following FAW.

Although Dongfeng builds vehicles for Nissan and Stellantis in China, the automaker has joined a recent wave of Chinese brands expanding into overseas markets like BYD and NIO.

Dongfeng will take on Europe after launching its Nammi Box EV in Switzerland. Starting at CHF 21,990, or about $25,500, the low-cost Chinese EV is already one of the most affordable electric cars in Europe.

Despite new EU tariffs on Chinese EV imports, the Nammi Box could be one of the first vehicles built at Dongfeng’s potential Italy plant.

A source told Reuters earlier this month that talks between Dongfeng and the Italian government were “at an advanced stage.” The plant could help the automaker sidestep expensive duties.

Dongfeng’s low-cost Nammi Box EV for Europe (Source: Dongfeng)

The new Nammi Box will challenge low-cost EVs like the Citroen e-C3 in Europe, which starts at around $27,300 (£21,035).

Powered by a 42.3 kWh battery, the Nammi gets up to 193 miles (310 km) WLTP range. The e-C3 gets up to 199 miles with a 44 kWh battery. Although a smaller (31.5 kWh) battery option is available in China, it’s not expected to be offered in Europe.

According to Dongfeng’s website, the Nammi Box is currently available to reserve, starting at CHF 21,990 ($25,500).

Dongfeng’s premium Voyah brand plans to launch a new electric SUV, Zhiyin, for export next month, according to CEO Lu Fang.

DongFeng joins a growing list of Chinese automakers launching new EV models in Europe, including BYD, Chery, GWM, and NIO, to name a few.

Earlier today, BYD launched its new 2025 Song Plus EV, starting at $21,000 in China, as the latest low-priced electric car to hit the market. The EV price war in China is driving automakers like Dongfeng to look for overseas growth.

Source: Autocar, Dongfeng Motor

