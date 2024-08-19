BYD launches upgraded 2025 Song Plus EV with new features and design, starting at $21,000

BYD unveiled the 2025 Song Plus EV on Monday with new features and stylish design updates. The 2025 BYD Song Plus EV gains new features and design upgrades starting at just 149,800 yuan, or around $21,000.

Meet the upgraded 2025 BYD Song Plus EV

China’s leading EV maker launched the upgraded electric crossover SUV with over 16 standard features for the same low starting price.

The 2025 Song Plus EV gains a new marine aesthetic design. One of the most noticeable changes is the big illuminated “BYD” badge replacing its signature “Build Your Dreams” logo. It also features new 19″ low-drag blade sports wheels.

We first saw the new design changes in the upgraded 2025 Seal EV, launched earlier this month. The Seal is BYD’s answer to the Tesla Model 3.

A new “black sky sandstone rice” color is available for the interior. BYD also added a 50W wireless phone charge and vehicle ETC while updating the steering wheel design.

The 2025 Song Plus EV features a new smart cockpit loaded with DiLink 100 OS for Full Scenario intelligent voice and gesture support.

2025 BYD Song Plus EV interior (Source: BYD)

BYD’s new electric crossover comes with over ten ADAS features like Lane Departure and Automatic Emergency Braking with DiPliot.

BYD’s new Song Plus is available in three trims: Luxury, Premium, and Flagship. The entry-level model starts at 149,800 yuan, or around $21,000, with up to 323 miles (520 km) CLTC range. Or, you can opt for the range-topping Flagship trim, which starts at 175,800 yuan ($24,600) with up to 376 miles (605 km) range.

Updated BYD badge (Source: BYD)

Powered by a 71.8 kWh LFP battery and 201 hp (150 kW) front electric motor, the Luxury and Premium trims get up to 323 miles (520 km) CLTC range.

2025 BYD Song Plus EV trim Starting Price Range

(CLTC) Luxury $21,000 (149,800 yuan) 323 miles (520 km) Premium $22,350 (159,800 yuan) 323 miles (520 km) Flagship $24,600 (175,800 yuan) 376 miles (605 km) 2025 BYD Song Plus EV price and range by trim

The Flagship model, powered by a larger 87 kWh LFP battery, gets up to 376 (605 km) range in China.

At 4,785 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,660 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm, BYD’s Song Plus EV competes with electric crossovers like the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

2025 BYD Song Plus EV (Source: BYD)

Electrek’s Take

BYD is upping the ante as it looks to build momentum into the second half of 2024. The new Song Plus is the latest in BYD’s electric vehicle launch spree as it continues stealing market share from gas-powered cars.

Starting at $21,000 (149,800 yuan), BYD’s new Song Plus undercuts other electric crossovers, including Tesla’s best-selling Model Y, which starts at 249,900 yuan, or around $30,500. However, it also undercuts most gas and hybrid models in its class, which are already losing market share in China.

Will BYD take back the global EV sales crown from Tesla? Recent research from Bloomberg Intelligence suggests it could happen by the end of the year.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD