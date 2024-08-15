Rivian launches a handy new Travel Kitchen that’s on sale now for immediate delivery

Rivian owners rejoice! The Camp Kitchen is back! Well… sort of. After teasing it months ago, Rivian has officially launched a new portable Travel Kitchen designed to give you all the necessary equipment to prepare food from your R1T, R1S, or wherever else your adventures take you.

If you’ve had a chance to explore a Rivian R1T or R1S close-up, you probably noticed the attention to design detail inside and out. Not only are Rivians a cool and unique new form of electric mobility, but the American Automaker has equipped each model with a slew of hidden utility features, like a flashlight in the driver’s side door or a portable Bluetooth speaker in the center console.

Before Rivian’s first two models launched, one of the more exciting features was the Camp Kitchen, which can be stowed away and slid out from the R1T’s Gear Tunnel. It may sound silly, but the Camp Kitchen helped sway many potential buyers into buying a relatively unknown EV brand at the time.

However, Rivian ended up pausing the availability of the Camp Kitchen in October 2022 for undisclosed reasons, citing at the time that the add-on would undergo a redesign. Rivian had remained relatively dark about the return of the travel-friendly kitchen in some form, at least until March of this year following the debut of its new R2 line.

Per our previous report, Rivian’s upcoming line of Adventure Gear accessories includes a new portable kitchen that sits in the rear or tailgate rather than the gear tunnel. It is complete with a cooktop, prep surface, and some storage.

Today, Rivian has given us a full reveal of what it is calling the Travel Kitchen, complete with the components mentioned above, as well as a nifty carrying case.

Source: Rivian















Rivian introduces a new and improved Travel Kitchen

Per details shared by Rivian this morning, the new portable Travel Kitchen has officially launched and is available for sale now. The new kitchen was once again specifically designed for the R1T pickup, but this go-around, it can be utilized from the tailgate rather than the gear tunnel.

This new and more portable design enables Rivian owners to use the Travel Kitchen on any flat surface, taking into account R1S owners and campers who might prefer to cook from a nearby table.

The kit features a two-burner induction cooktop optimized to share 1,500 watts that can be powered by an R1 EV or any 120V power source with 15A of current. Other features include a cutting board made from recycled materials, storage drawers, plus dimmable “hangout lights” complete with poles – all of which pack up into a carrying case for easy transport and storage while on the road.

Interested in doing some cooking out in the wild? Rivian states the Travel Kitchen is available to order now for a price of $1,400 and will be followed up by an “expanding Adventure Gear assortment coming soon.”