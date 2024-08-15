Maryland’s EV charger rebate program is now open and it’s really good

Photo: Tesla

Maryland’s FY25 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Rebate Program is now open, and it offers residents and businesses solid incentives to install EV chargers.

The FY25 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Rebate Program provides financial incentives to Maryland homeowners and businesses to install EV charging stations.

Rebates are available for the purchase and/or installation of eligible EV chargers at homes and businesses. Rebates are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited funding available (so if you’re a Marylander who wants a Level 2 EV charger, don’t wait!). Applicants are reimbursed for expenses incurred after completing the project.

Maryland Energy Administration director Paul G. Pinsky said, “By increasing the number of charging stations across the state, this program is reducing reliance on fossil fuels, improving air quality, and creating a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”

What Marylanders get from the EV charger rebate program

Residential Rebates: Up to 50% of costs, capped at $700 per charger. Limited to one rebate per resident.

Up to 50% of costs, capped at $700 per charger. Limited to one rebate per resident. Commercial Rebates: Up to 50% of costs, capped at $5,000 per charger. Maximum total award of $125,000 per applicant in FY25.

Up to 50% of costs, capped at $5,000 per charger. Maximum total award of $125,000 per applicant in FY25. Eligible Costs: Charger equipment, installation, labor, permitting, and site preparation.

Charger equipment, installation, labor, permitting, and site preparation. Ineligible Costs: Electricity, ongoing maintenance, taxes, shipping, and credit card fees (new for FY25).

Electricity, ongoing maintenance, taxes, shipping, and credit card fees (new for FY25). Project Requirements: Must be located in Maryland and used for charging EVs. Level 1 EV supply equipment (120V) is no longer eligible. Must be safety certified and purchased new. Installation by a Maryland-licensed electrician is required (unless self-installed with a valid license). Public or private access, networked or non-networked, and hard-wired or plug-in configurations are all acceptable.



How to apply

Applications are available electronically and by mail. Maryland residential applicants can request a secure email link to submit their application. Complete applications with required documentation must be received within six months of project completion.

Detailed application instructions can be found on the FY25 EVSE Rebate Program website. The Maryland Energy Administration wants you to read the Funding Opportunity Announcement thoroughly before applying.

Electrek’s Take

Maryland’s residential program is better than Vermont’s, where I live, and Vermont is pretty competitive. (California has some of the best incentives if you’re wondering.) Vermont provides EV charger rebates through its utilities, which vary. I got a free ChargePoint Level 2 home charger from Green Mountain Power. However, installation costs were excluded, and that cost us around $1,000.

Maryland residents can claim the cost of installation and labor, which is usually more expensive than the charger itself. So, if you spent $1,400 on a Level 2 home EV charger and installation costs, you’d get a $700 rebate. That’s a pretty solid deal.

What EV charger installation rebates/tax credits does your state offer if you live in the US? Let us know in the comments below.

