Here’s our first look at the new Kia EV4 electric hatchback [Video]

The EV4 was expected to be Kia’s take on an affordable electric sedan. However, new hatchback variants have been spotted testing ahead of the model’s official debut. Check out the first sighting of the Kia EV4 hatchback in Korea in the video below.

Kia EV4 hatchback caught in Korea for the first time

Kia introduced the EV4 concept as part of its new low-cost EV lineup last October. According to Kia, the EV4 is an “entirely new type of EV sedan.”

The EV4’s “potent and impactful lines” distinguish it from others in its class. With a low nose and long tail silhouette, it has an almost racecar-like feel. Blended with Kia’s new design theme, the electric car is built for the electric era.

One of the first things you will notice is the sleek LED lights and Kia’s new “Digital Tiger Face” grille up front. Like the EV3, Kia’s EV4 is expected to pull many design features from its larger EV9.

The EV4 has been caught out in the wild several times ahead of its official debut. Two weeks ago, Kia’s electric sedan was spotted testing on European roads.

Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

More recently, reports of a hatchback version have surfaced. The five-door model is likely aimed at the European market.

Although Kia has yet to announce the new trim, a new video from HealerTV caught the EV4 hatchback for the first time in Korea.

Kia EV4 hatchback spotted in Korea for the first time (Source: HealerTV)

The hatchback model looks like a mashup of the EV3 and EV4. Most of the front remains the same, but the back appears to be completely redesigned. The lights look more similar to the EV3s with an extended rear roof.

Inside, the EV4 will feature Kia’s new ccNC infotainment with its latest tech and software. The setup includes a panoramic display with dual 12.3″ infotainment and driver display screens.

Kia EV3 interior (Source: Kia)

Kia opened pre-orders for the EV3 in Korea, starting at $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million). In the UK, Kia announced that EV3 prices would start at $42,300 (£32,995).

The EV4 is expected to officially debut in production form later this year, ahead of deliveries in early 2025. Prices are expected to start between $35,000 and $50,000.