Kia’s new EV4 electric sedan is already gaining a hatchback model

Ahead of its official launch, Kia’s new EV4 is already gaining a new hatchback variant. The EV4 is Kia’s take on an electric sedan, but a hatchback model will help Kia target specific EV markets.

Kia unveiled the EV4 concept for the first time at its first annual EV Day in October. The EV4 is a part of Kia’s new low-cost electric vehicle lineup as it aims to secure its position in the global EV market.

Although its four-door design suggests it’s a sedan, Kia claims the EV4’s “Potent and impactful lines represent not just another sedan, but an entirely new type of EV sedan.”

Kia says the EV4 “represents a new value, approach, customer experience, and typology.” Its distinct character lines, low noise, and long-tail silhouette give it a racecar-like feel but with an infusion of modern design.

The EV4 features Kia’s new “Opposites United” design theme, with sleek LED headlights and a “Digital Tiger Face” grille, which is also seen on the larger EV9.

Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

Inside, expect Kia’s latest software and connectivity tech. The EV4 will feature Kia’s new ccNC infotainment system with dual 12.3″ driver display and navigation screens. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support will likely come as standard.

The EV4 has been spotted several times in the wild ahead of its official debut. Last month, a video from ShortsCar gave us a good look at its distinct rear end.

Kia EV4 (left) and EV3 (right) (Source: Kia)

Kia’s EV4 will be available in hatchback form

More recently, the electric sedan was spotted testing in Europe for the first time (You can watch that video below). Now, reports are surfacing that Kia’s EV4 has been caught in hatchback form.

According to TheKoreanCarBlog, Kia is developing a European-specific EV4, a five-door hatchback.

Kia EV4 concept interior (Source: Kia)

Kia is also mulling building the EV4 in Slovakia to distribute across Europe. Although Kia has yet to reveal official specs, the EV4 is expected to feature a similar battery and motor setup as its EV3.

Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP, the EV3 boasts up to 372 miles (600 km) WLTP range. That’s with the larger (81.4 kWh) battery. The smaller (58.3 kWh) battery gets up to 267 miles (430 km) WLTP range on the EV3 Air Standard model.

Kia EV3 trim Range

(WLTP) Starting Price Air Standard Range 267 miles $42,300 (£32,995) Air Long Range 372 miles $46,200 (£35,995) GT-Line 347 miles $50,750 (£39,495) GT-Line S 347 miles $55,300 (£42,995) Kia EV3 range and price in the UK

Kia opened EV3 pre-orders in Korea in June, starting at $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million). Last month, it announced EV3 prices will start at $42,300 (£32,995) in the UK.

As the “most affordable way of purchasing a new zero-emissions vehicles” from Kia, will the EV4 be even more affordable.

Kia said its new EV lineup will start between $35,000 and $50,000. The EV4 is expected to officially debut in production form later this year, with deliveries starting in early 2025.

The company aims to secure its position as a leader in the EV market, with new low-cost models hitting the market. Kia strives to sell one million EVs annually by 2026. By 2030, Kia aims to sell 1.6 million EVs annually.