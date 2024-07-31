 Skip to main content

Kia EV4 spotted testing in Europe for the first time: A new Tesla Model 3 rival?

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 31 2024 - 12:15 pm PT
Kia-EV4-Europe

The upcoming Kia EV4 was spotted testing in Europe for the first time as the Korean automaker’s latest affordable EV. Kia’s EV4 is an electric sedan similar in size to Tesla’s Model 3. Can it compete with Tesla?

Kia unveiled the EV4 for the first time during its first annual EV Day last October. The EV4 is part of Kia’s new affordable electric car lineup alongside the EV3 and EV5.

The EV5, Kia’s compact electric SUV, was launched in November, starting at around $35,000 (249,800 yuan) in China. Kia’s EV5 is seen as a potential Tesla Model Y challenger, which starts slightly higher at 249,900 yuan.

After opening pre-orders in Korea last month, starting at $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million), Kia revealed that EV3 prices will start at $42,300 (£32,995) in the UK this week.

Ahead of EV3 deliveries later this year, Kia is already testing its next low-cost EV overseas. According to AutoExpress, Kia’s electric sedan has been officially spotted testing on European roads.

Kia-EV-lineup
Kia EV lineup from left to right: EV6, EV4, EV5, EV3, EV9 (Source: Kia)

Like the EV3, Kia’s new EV4 will ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. Although Kia has yet to officially announce specs, it’s expected to feature range and battery options similar to those of the EV3.

Kia EV4 caught in Europe for the first time

The EV3 will be available with 58.3 kWh or 81.48 kWh battery pack options for up to 267 miles (430 km) and 372 miles (600 km) WLTP range, respectively. With a 400V system, the EV4 is expected to include fast charging (10% to 80%) in 30 minutes.

Kia-EV4-Europe
Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

Kia’s EV4 was spotted earlier this month in Korea, showing off its distinct rear-end design. The EV4 is an “entirely new type of EV sedan,” according to Kia. You can see a glimpse of Kia’s new “Digital Tiger Face” grille and updated headlights.

The EV4’s interior will closely match the EV3 with Kia’s new ccNC infotainment. Kia’s next-gen system features dual 12.3″ driver display and navigation screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The EV3 is “The most affordable way of purchasing a new zero-emissions vehicle,” according to Kia. Will the EV4 be even more affordable?

Kia announced EV3 and EV4 prices will range from $35,000 to $50,000 globally. The Tesla Model 3 starts at $51,300 (£39,900) in the UK with up to 318 mi (512 km) WLTP range. As AutoExpress points out, the Kia EV4 could find its market in Europe with few Model 3-sized EVs on the market.

Kia EV3 trimRange
(WLTP)		Starting Price
Air Standard Range267 miles$42,300 (£32,995)
Air Long Range372 miles$46,200 (£35,995)
GT-Line347 miles$50,750 (£39,495)
GT-Line S347 miles$55,300 (£42,995)
Kia EV3 range and price in the UK

We will learn more closer to launch, which is expected next year. Kia is expected to officially reveal the EV4 before the end of 2024, with deliveries kicking off next year.

Electrek’s Take

The EV3 and EV4 will be part of Kia’s effort to introduce 15 EVs by 2027 in Europe. Kia sold nearly 81,000 EVs in Europe last year, up 23% from 2022.

Kia held just over a 4% share of European sales. However, the company expects that number to rise as new affordable electric cars, including the EV3 and EV4, are introduced.

The EV3 secured over 10,000 reservations in Korea in 23 days. How many will it get in Europe? With the EV4 coming next year, Kia’s lineup is quickly expanding. The Korean automaker will be a brand to watch closely as the market shifts to electric.

