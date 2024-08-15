Automobili Pininfarina to deliver a one-of-one coach-built Battista EV during Monterey Car Week

Boutique electric hypercar maker Automobili Pininfarina is showing off another one-of-a-kind model at Car Week in Monterey this week. In addition to the Batman-themed B95 Gotham on display at The Quail, Automobili Pininfarina is showing off a coach-built variant of its Battista hypercar called the Targamerica, which has been delivered to the US client who commissioned it (for a small price we’re sure).

Monterey Car Week is an annual event where car enthusiasts and bespoke automakers mingle and celebrate innovation—usually with champagne. Sure, there’s no shortage of affluence at the event on the coast of Northern California. Still, that audience of potential customers brings out some of the most impressive (and expensive) EVs on the planet.

One of those automakers touting its technology this year is Automobili Pininfarina – a nearly century-old Italian automaker reborn for the all-electric age with the debut of its 1,900 horsepower flagship model, the Battista.

Last week, we shared the news that hypercar experts would have two unique BEVs on display in Monterey this year—including the B95 Gotham, a one–of–a–kind Batman-themed model designed in collaboration with Warner Brothers Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) division under its new Wayne Enterprises brand of luxury products.

Given that the regular old B95 is currently the most expensive BEV on the planet, the limited edition fit for Bruce Wayne might take the crown… although Automobili Pininfarina has not divulged pricing.

At the time of that announcement, the Italian automaker refrained from sharing what the other hypercar on display would be, but we assumed it would be a variant of the Battista, like the Edizione or Reversario hyper GTs, for instance.

We were sort of correct.

Automobili Pininfarina will have a unique version of its beloved Battista next to the B95 Gotham in Monterey, but it is actually a bespoke coach-built version commissioned by a client called the Battista Targamerica.

Source: Automobili Pininfarina















Automobili Pininfarina delivers Battista Targamerica in US

Joining the one-of-a-kind B95 on display at The Quail this year will be the Battista Targamerica, described by Automobili Pininfarina as “the world’s first coach-built electric hypercar.”

Before it is officially delivered to the client who commissioned it, the unique Battista will make its world debut in front of the crowds at Monterey Car Week. Per the automaker, the client is a car collector and Battista owner.

Automobili Pininfarina said it had to re-engineer the bodywork of the Battista to meet the client’s request for a roofless profile and pulled some design know-how from its PURA Vision Concept, which made its debut a year ago.

The entirely hand-built Battista was commissioned during Monterey Car Week 2023 and is a nod to Automobili Pininfarina’s “Dream cars, made real” design philosophy. The Italian automaker’s CEO, Paolo Dellanchá, elaborated:

This is a seminal moment, delivering our first coach-built one-off vehicle to a client. Battista Targamerica, like no other vehicle before, demonstrates the infinite possibilities our highly skilled team can design and engineer. Our world-class artisans have delivered something truly special – the first electric open-top hypercar designed specifically to a very exacting client’s own specification.

The unique hypercar features a silver and blue color scheme, black accents, and a glass and aluminum cigar humidor installed between the seats. The Battista’s unique name was derived from a collaboration between the client and the Automobili Pininfarina design team, which references the car’s roofless body and the region in which it will be driven.

Like the other Battista models, the Targamerica is equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack and four independent motors that deliver 1,900hp, 2,340NM (1,726 lb-ft) of torque, and a top speed of over 300 km/h (185 mph). It can also accelerate 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under two seconds.

If you’re in Monterey, be sure to check out the B95 Gotham and Battista Targamerica at Automobili Pininfarina’s exhibit at The Quail this week.