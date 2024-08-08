Automobili Pininfarina’s Batman-inspired B95 Gotham to make public debut in Monterey

Months after unveiling a new Batman-inspired line of all-electric hypercars, Automobili Pininfarina will publicly debut the B95 Gotham during Monterey Car Week. This one-of-one BEV is worthy of the Bruce Wayne lifestyle, complete with 1,900 horsepower and an 0-60mph acceleration time under two seconds.

Similar to DC Comics’ Batman franchise, the original Pininfarina S.p.A. brand, which was founded in Italy in 1930, has seen a rebirth for the new age. In this instance, Automobili Pininfarina relaunched seven years ago as an all-electric brand.

Its modern lineup began with the 1,877 horsepower Battista hyper GT, which has since seen multiple limited edition variants, including the $2.9 million Battista Anniversario and the Edizione—a special BEV dedicated to the first-ever Formula 1 champion Nino Farina.

This past April, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled a third variant, the Battista Reversario, which can accelerate 0-60 mph in 1.79 seconds. In addition to the Battista, Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a second model, the B95 Barchetta—a topless hypercar that currently reigns as the most expensive BEV on the planet.

At $4.85 million a pop, Automobili Pininfarina’s latest electric hypercar is definitely something that would catch the eye of Batman’s alter-ego, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne.

DC Comics and Warner Brothers had similar thoughts and recruited Automobili Pininfarina to adapt the two models into four one-of-one EVs they intend to sell to the public. We got a look at the first images of the “Dark Knight” and “Gotham” versions of the Battista and B95 this spring, but the public has not seen any of the bespoke models up close, at least until today.

Source: Automobili Pininfarina









Automobili Pininfarina to showoff its Batman hypercar

Per an update from Automobile Pininfarina today, the Batman-inspired B95 Gotham will be one of two of the brand’s vehicles on display at The Quail during 2024’s Monterey Car Week. This one-of-one hypercar was designed alongside Warner Brothers Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) division under its new Wayne Enterprises brand of luxury products.

From what we’ve learned about the B95 Gotham so far, it is most certainly a luxury product. As you can see in the images above, it’s quite a deviation from the Tumbler driven by Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

The themed hypercar features two electronically adjustable aero screens, bodywork in Argento Vittorio gloss black, and unique black wheels with Titan calipers. The exterior’s body, chassis plate, and door plates feature a Wayne Enterprises logo, also present in the Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham’s interior, featuring a virtual assistant voice inspired by Batman’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Per Automobili Pininfaina CEO Paolo Dellachá:

Our collaboration with Warner Brothers Discovery Global Consumer Products is a perfect fit. Bruce Wayne’s values – vision, courage, and the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence – mirror our own. In the real world, this partnership provides us with a unique platform to reach a broader audience, inspiring a new generation of enthusiasts to appreciate Italian artistry, high-performance engineering, and rich storytelling.

Even the driver’s side door plate in Automobili Pininfarina’s Batman-inspired B95 tells a story. It reads, “All men have limits… I ignore mine.” That is a notable quote from Bruce Wayne in the original DC comic books.

If you’re attending this year’s Monterey Car Week, check out Automobili Pininfarina’s spin on a Batman EV at The Quail, which will be unveiled to the public on August 16.