Last chance to get RadRunner 2 e-bike at $1,199 low, Goal Zero 6,071Wh Yeti power station 50% off, Rachio outdoor smart devices, more

Last day to grab Rad Power’s RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike back at its $1,199 low

It’s the last day of Rad Power’s current August Promo 2 sale that is offering up to $700 in savings on four e-bikes – with the RadCity 5 Plus getting an extra battery for a 100+ miles of travel range – all in honor of the brand’s new RadKick Lightweight models. One notable inclusion in this sale that is worth spotlighting is the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike that is currently back down at $1,199 shipped for the first time in four months. Normally fetching $1,399 these days, we’ve mainly seen this model included in the brand’s holiday sales and sporadic flash sales, often only falling to $1,299, with March having seen a drop to the new $1,199 low, which has returned during this sale for the first time in four months. You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review.

Boasting the title of Rad Power’s “jack-of-all-trades model,” the RadRunner has been an industry favorite since it first cruised into view back in 2019, with the updated second-generation RadRunner 2 e-bike only sporting minor changes, but still holding strong as a reliable and well-designed option in the EV world. It arrives with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh battery and four levels of pedal assistance. It can carry you around town on errands, commutes to work, or just general joyrides at a top speed of 20 MPH with up to 50 miles of travel distance on a single charge. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, a simple LED display for setting adjustments, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station is once again getting a 50% discount to its $2,499 low

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is now offering its Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $2,499 shipped. Down from a $5,000 price tag after ending 2023 by dropping permanently from its original $6,000 MSRP, for the last six months it has kept steady between $3,500 and $3,000. The fall to $3,500 in January kicked off this pricing marathon followed by a drop further to $3,000 in February, which held out for some months as the former low before July saw the first price cut to $2,500. Now, today, it returns as a $2,500 markdown that lands it back at the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can also bundle the Yeti 6000X with either two 200W solar panels for $3,499 or with two 300W solar panels for $4,354.

Whether you’re in need of an off-grid power solution for your next trip or to keep at home in case of emergencies, the Yeti 6000X can truly stand on its own. It delivers a massive 6,071Wh capacity all by itself and provides 2,000W of output power that peaks at 3,500W – plenty to run large appliances and more in the case of emergency power-outages. It has an array of versatile ports too that ensure what needs to run will stay running – there are two 120V AC ports that support a combined load of 2,000W, a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

You’ll be able to fully recharge the battery in 12 hours with a standard wall outlet or within 18 to 36 hours when connected to a max 600W solar input (the second of the bundle options). There are full smart controls through its app, allowing you to both monitor and adjust settings in real-time as needed, even when you’re not directly beside it.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer with Wi-Fi hub returns to $79

Amazon is offering the Rachio Smart Hose Timer with WiFi Hub for $79 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, it’s been keeping between $99 and $79 since 2024 began, with the $75 low dropping in late March. The last few weeks we’ve seen it sitting up at near its full price, but today costs have come back down to the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $4 above the all-time low. The smart hose timer and the Wi-Fi hub work together to give you complete smart controls over your water supply as it flows from the spigot – all through the Rachio app via your smartphone. You’ll be able to monitor your water’s flow rates, get alerts when things aren’t running properly, and set schedules. The timer also uses Wi-Fi to keep updated on weather forecasts in order to skip scheduled watering times after or before it is expected to rain, saving you money and possibly time saving a drowned lawn. For maximum coverage you can also pair up to four of these timers on on Wi-Fi hub, which should cover most households.

If you want to step things up further, we recommend pairing the above timer/Wi-Fi hub with the Rachio 3rd Gen: Smart 4-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $119, down from $150. Like the above timer, this device also uses weather recognition tech to skip watering during or after inclement weather, offering functions like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more to save you money and headaches. It’s ready to be installed straight out of the box with no extra charges or subscription fees lurking around either.

For bigger yards, there are other options to consider here, with the 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $159, down from $230. There is also a 16-Zone Controller that is available for $174, down from $300. And if you want added protection for the controller boxes, there are two bundles available with waterproof outdoor enclosures, with the 8-zone bundle fetching $191, down from $270, and the 16-zone bundle going for $206, down from $281. You can also find two bundles of sprinkler controllers and the hose timer, with with the 8-zone controller bundle for $238, or the 16-zone controller for $253.

