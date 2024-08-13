Vintage EV conversion specialist Kindred Motorworks unveils 402 HP electric Bronco in Monterey

Norcal-based EV conversion specialist Kindred Motorworks has pulled the sheet off its third all-electric model during Monterey Car Week 2024. The company’s EV conversion of the classic Ford Bronco features dual motors and all-wheel drive and delivers up to 402 horsepower – complete with modern-day EV upgrades while maintaining its original aesthetic.

Kindred Motorworks is a Bay Area restoration specialist consisting of technicians, software developers, mechanical engineers, and dog lovers that, per its website, “builds vehicles that combine nostalgia, timeless design and character of the past with today’s safety, reliability and performance.”

While the company still restores and sells gasoline-powered classics, its team gets just as excited about the instant torque of electric motors and is applying its own propriety EV technology to the segment. To date, Kindred has unveiled all-electric conversions of the Chevy 3100 pickup and the Volkswagen Bus.

Kindred also currently sells combustion versions of the classic Ford Bronco SUV but has now unveiled a stunning EV conversion. Check it out.

Source: Kindred Motorworks















Kindred unveils Bronco EV conversion, opens pre-orders

Following an unveiling to kick off Monterey Car Week, Kindred Motorworks has officially begun taking orders for its Ford Bronco EV conversions, which are available in 11 different colors.

The restored Bronco features dual motors in place of the original SUV’s 5.0-liter V8 engine and an 80 kWh battery pack capable of DC fast charging. While Kindred states the Broncos must still undergo further field testing and tuning, the EV conversion specialist estimates its all-electric version can deliver 402 horsepower and 492 lb-ft of torque – equal to its combustion counterpart. Per Kindred Motorworks founder and CEO Rob Howard:

We are so proud to showcase our EV Bronco here in Monterey. Customer enthusiasm for it has been high from day one. Now, after years of in-house development, we’re getting ready to put it into production alongside our conventionally powered Broncos at our Mare Island facility. The future of Kindred Motorworks is modernized fully electric vintage vehicles. The Kindred EV Bronco ushers in this new era by delivering an incredibly user-friendly, zero-emissions experience wrapped in a timeless, iconic design. This is a thrilling moment, and there are many more to come

The inside of the Bronco EV conversion cabin features an LCD gauge cluster and other design elements inspired by instrumentation in the original Bronco. Other features include leather upholstery, heated front seats, and automatic retractable steps with LED illumination.

From a modern technology standpoint, Kindred’s Bronco EVs are equipped with a premium audio system and subwoofer, a touchscreen media center complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a backup camera.

Other features include full LED lighting, keyless entry, power windows and locks, heating, defrosting, and air conditioning. Lastly, Kindred has added a wood bed floor with a modular cargo tie-down system behind the rear seas.

The Bronco EV conversions come with a bikini top standard, but future customers can opt for a hard top instead. The doors are also removable. Kindred Motorwork’s Ford Bronco EV is available for pre-order now. It joins other EV conversion specialists, including Arc Motor in Canada and Zero Labs in Southern California, in offering a restored electric version of the SUV.