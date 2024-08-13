JackRabbit OG2 launch: The internet’s favorite ‘silly little e-bike’ gets big updates

The JackRabbit OG was the first electric micro-bike to gain a mass following in the US, racking up a community of over 30,000 riders – or “Jackos” as they call themselves. Now the bike is getting a series of upgrades in the launch of its second-generation model: the JackRabbit OG2.

Yes, the JackRabbit isn’t technically an electric bicycle in the traditional sense, mostly because it eschews bicycle pedals in favor of foot pegs.

Strictly speaking, that puts it into the seated scooter category. But it’s often referred to in the industry as an electric micro-bike due to the use of key bicycle components such as the wheels, seat, and handlebar, all of which help give it a mostly bicycle-like riding sensation.

JackRabbit is not the only micro e-bike out there, but it’s the only one to develop significant brand loyalty, largely thanks to its hyper-dedicated community of Jackos that have sprung up around the quirky ride.

Likely second only to the e-bike brand SUPER73 when it comes to a zealous and exceedingly fervent fanbase, JackRabbit has been embraced by riders who land at the intersection of the Venn diagram between riders seeking the lightest, most convenient bike-like micromobility ride and folks who simply don’t care too much what others think of how they look.

That’s because the JackRabbit admittedly looks a bit funny to ride due in no small part to its stubby wheelbase and diminutive stature. But whereas the JackRabbit OG was just about as small and minimalist as could be, the OG2 adds a bit more in the feature department without sacrificing much additional poundage.

The major design tenants stayed the same between the OG and the new OG2: a set of 20″ bicycle wheels paired with a bicycle saddle, quick-release handlebars, fold-down foot pegs, a single rear disc brake, and an airline-friendly quick-release battery that is UL-compliant. There’s even an airline travel bag—one which I previously used to take a JackRabbit OG through around a half dozen airports and fly around the world.

The little runabout still reaches 20 mph (32 km/h) and achieves 10 miles (16 km) of range per battery just like the original, with battery swaps allowing for extra range stored in the rider’s pocket. But that’s where the similarities end.

The newly launched OG2 now comes with an upgraded frame featuring a higher 275-lb weight capacity, new reinforced foot pegs, a quick-release thumb screw for battery swaps/removal, an innovative new handlebar that turns 90 degrees for flat storage against a wall or under a bed, and more attachment points for accessory mounting.

On the electronics side, there are new hardwired LED light ports, a new digital display that includes a more precise battery meter, and internally-routed wires/cables.

One of the bike’s most innovative features are the UL-compliant swappable battery packs, roughly the size of power tool batteries. Those are still forward and backward-compatible across all of JackRabbit’s models, including its even bigger JackRabbit XG.

Despite the new features, the JackRabbit OG2 still keeps things trim. The entire ride weighs just 25 lb (11.3 kg), coming in at less than the weight of many electric kickscooters, yet with a significantly more stable ride than a typically small-wheeled kickscooter.

Priced at US $1,249, the JackRabbit OG2 is already in stock and shipping now.

In a world of oversized trucks, be a silly little e-bike

Electrek’s Take

I’ll just come out and say it: I’m a JackRabbit fan. Yes, it’s weird and quirky and silly and all the other adjectives. But it also works. There just aren’t many 20 mph electric bikes (or bike-like rides) that weigh a mere 25 lb and can slip under a dorm room bed or behind a couch in a tiny apartment, or that have UL-compliant batteries that are small enough for airlines to let you fly with them. There are a lot of advantages here.

And if I’m being frank, the somewhat comical look is a feature to me, not a bug. Life is short. Be weird, stand out.

But it’s also fair to say that watt for watt, this isn’t the punchiest way to spend $1,250. You’re forking over a bit of a premium to get those features you don’t find elsewhere. But in the broader market of e-bikes that often cost several thousand dollars, it’s still fairly reasonable for the specific niche it’s focused on. This isn’t the bike for speed demons and adrenaline junkies – it’s the one for college students and anyone who prioritizes performance over bulk.