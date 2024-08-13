A Tesla RV, falling sales in Europe, SWTCH, and big Biden solar news

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, we’ve got a medium duty Tesla RV that could help stop sliding sales in Europe, Tom Kasper from SWTCH Energy shows up to talk EV charging in older buildings, and we cover Biden’s big bump to Chinese solar.

We’ve also got an all-new Jackrabbit OG2 review from Micah Toll, who highlights all the ways the iconic electric bikelet has upped its game for 2024.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!