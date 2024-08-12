CATL opens first-of-its-kind EV experience center with Tesla, VW, and NIO models on display

The world’s largest EV battery maker is transforming how we experience electric vehicles. CATL opened the “world’s first” EV experience center this weekend in China, showcasing nearly 100 models from 50 brands. Visitors can “view, select, use, and learn” about EVs powered by CATL’s advanced batteries, including Tesla, Volkswagen, and NIO models.

CATL celebrated the opening of its NING Space, calling it “the world’s first new energy experience center” on August 10th.

The site in Chengdu was brought to life with the help of the local government and several auto manufacturers. CATL said the new NING Space is designed as an all-encompassing EV experience for buyers to “view, select, use, and learn” about electric vehicles.

CATL’s new EV experience center features nearly 100 models from 50 different brands like Tesla, Volkswagen, and NIO.

Tesla’s Model Y and 3, NIO’s ET5 and ET5 Touring, and Volkswagen’s ID.4 and ID.6 models for China are among the many on display.

CATL believes the nearly 140,000 sq ft (13,000-square-meter) showroom will help “accelerate the global transition to e-mobility.” The site is the first time the battery giant has a dedicated retail showroom to engage with customers.

Accelerating EV adoption while securing leadership

Although it’s not designed to sell vehicles, the center will have EV experts available to answer questions and give recommendations.

The site will promote EVs with CATL’s latest battery tech while teaching the history and progress. Science workshops will also be held regularly to help users of all ages explore and learn more about green tech and EVs.

CATL’s vice chairman, Li Ping, stressed that the auto industry and consumer mindsets are “undergoing a significant restructuring.” CATL has established a new “bridge between automakers and consumers” for innovation and mutual success.

According to SNE Research, CATL holds a wide lead in the global EV battery market, with a 37.8% share through the first half of 2024. The number two battery maker, BYD, held a 15.8% share.

CATL’s new site is designed to help solidify its leadership. According to local reports, CATL may use a strategy similar to “Intel Inside,” where EVs using its batteries would be branded. However, CATL’s CMO, Luo Jian, shot down the idea, calling it speculation.

