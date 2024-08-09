Lonking, HEVI JV to bring more electric equipment to US jobsites

A new joint venture between Greenland Technologies and Chinese equipment manufacturer Lonking will see new EVs developed for the popular HEVI equipment brand and bring new, battery electric equipment solutions to job sites throughout North America.

If you’ve never heard of Lonking, the company is one of the largest construction machinery manufacturers anywhere billions of dollars in sales. Through the new JV with Greenland’s HEVI brand, the company hopes its new BEV construction equipment will find an easier path into the North American market.

“We are proud to partner with HEVI to bring forth a new era of electric heavy machinery,” added Will Wan, NA Regional Director at Lonking. “HEVI has established itself as a leading provider of electric heavy equipment in the United States market, specializing in sustainable solutions for industrial applications. By combining our expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute to a sustainable future.”

Both companies hope their collaboration will help them address the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions in the US equipment market, which itself is being driven by both corporate and municipal ESG and decarbonization goals, as well as increasingly strict emissions and noise regulations.

HEVI’s electric wheel loaders are already in service at high-profile locations like the Port of Baltimore, which was the single busiest US vehicle-handling port in 2022. That loader, the GEL-5000 (shown in the photos, below), reportedly delivers the same power as diesel loaders thanks to a CATL-supplied 242 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery good for up to nine hours of continuous operations, and can be charged within two hours with a DC fast charger, and it takes 13 hours using a 220V charger. HEVI manufactures portable EV chargers for its electric heavy-duty vehicles as well, and its CEO, Raymond Wang, claims that the company makes “the only non-stationary DC chargers in the world.”

Electrek’s Take

This is big news for HEVI fans, as the brand will seen be able to expand its lineup with fresh, modern, electric excavators, forklifts, rollers, and skid steers from Lonking able to hit the market rather sooner than later.

By transitioning towards electric-powered machinery, fleets reduce their carbon emissions, enhance operational efficiency, and provide operators with advanced technology for improved productivity and performance – all while reducing total cost of ownership and maintenance.

SOURCES | IMAGES: Equipment World, Greenland Technologies.