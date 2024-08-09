Anker F3800 power station $2,199 off, RadCity 5 Plus e-bike with 100+ mile range $699 off, Juiced 15% off sitewide sale, more

It’s been a busy morning, with tons of great EV and backup power saving solutions dropping down to new lows. Standing at the front of today’s Green Deals is the best price we have seen to date on Anker’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that is bundled with an expansion battery for a new $3,399 low. It is joined by two e-bike sales – the first from Rad Power Bikes that is seeing its RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike discounted to $1,499 and coming with a free Semi-Integrated Battery for double the travel distance. The second of these sales is a 15% off sitewide discount on Juiced’s e-bike lineup, including its JetCurrent Pro that just hit a new $1,954 low. You’ll also find price cuts on some Vanpowers e-bikes, as well as Segway’s EVs and Cube power stations too – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well.

We’ve spotted the best deal yet on Anker’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station with expansion battery at $3,399

Wellbots is offering the best deal we’ve seen on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery for $3,399 shipped, after using the promo code MIDSUM600 at checkout for an additional $600 off. Already down from its usual $5,598 price tag (with a higher $6,498 pricing direct from Anker), we’ve only seen three previous discounts on this package since releasing in January – all of them coming direct from Anker. The first saw a drop to $5,848 in February, followed by $4,699 in March, and lastly to $4,249 in April. Since then its been quiet on the front, until today’s deal which comes in as a $2,199 markdown and lands at the best rate we’ve seen to date. It even beats Anker’s site where it is currently discounted to $4,699.

Anker’s SOLIX F3800 power station arrives with a 3,840Wh LiFePO4 capacity (7,680Wh thanks to the expansion battery) and delivers 6,000W of AC output power. There’s a multitude of output ports here to cover the vast range of devices and appliances – with eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port, as well as connections for plugging into your RV, an electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker (but you will need to get the appropriate gear to do so). There are a few different ways to recharge Anker’s F3800 power station, but the two main ways will give you a full battery in only 2.7 hours with a standard outlet, up to 2 hours when utilizing its maximum 2,400W solar input. Everything is housed within a rollable design, with an LCD display to monitor real-time levels as well as adjust settings – or you can do all this on your phone via the companion app.

Rad Power’s latest sale gives its RadCity 5 Plus e-bike 100+ travel miles for $1,499

Rad Power’s Back to School savings have officially ended as the brand switches gears into its August Promo 2 sale that will run through August 14, taking up to $500 off a new round of e-bikes while offering 20% off on its Hollywood vehicle racks. The promo is also in celebration of Rad’s new release, the RadKick e-bikes, which you can check out at its landing pages here or read through our launch coverage over at Electrek. One notable addition in this sale is the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,499 shipped that also comes with a free extra semi-integrated battery which means double the travel miles! Today you’re getting a $200 markdown off its going $1,699 rate, giving you the second-best price we’ve tracked – plus you’ll also be saving an additional $499 for the free battery inclusion ($699 total value). The discount on the battery is automatically applied once both items are added to your cart.

Equipped with a 750W geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh battery, the RadCity 5 Plus is a commuter model that offers a great opportunity here for those who are looking to go much further than just around the neighborhood. Normally you’d be getting an already sizeable 50+ miles of travel on a single charge, but with the promotional extra battery that mileage doubles to 100+ miles (keep in mind you’ll have to keep one battery in a bag until it’s needed).

It has five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by a 12-magnet cadence sensor, helping the rider up to a max speed of 20 MPH. You’ll also find other features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display.

Other August Promo e-bike discounts:

RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire High-Step e-bike: $1,099 (Reg. $1,599) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,599) RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,399) RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,599) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,599)

Rad Power Hollywood Vehicle Racks (20% off with code RACK20):

Juiced Bikes’ 15% off sitewide weekend flash sale drops the JetCurrent Pro e-bike to new $1,954 low

Juiced Bikes has launched another weekend flash sale that is taking 15% off it’s entire line of e-bikes by using a given promo code. This deal is giving you the best rate yet on its new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike at $1,954.15 shipped, after using the promo code GOLD at checkout for the additional 15% off. Having started off at its $2,799 price tag, more recently it’s been bouncing between $2,499 and $2,299 as we get closer and closer to its official release (which has been pushed back a few times before). We saw it fall as low as $2,074 in June, but today we’re getting the best deal yet as a combined $845 markdown that carves out a new all-time low just before this model begins shipping out sometime between August 16 and 26.

The first thing that you may notice about the new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike is the most obvious feature right there in its name – its foldable frame, the first model in Juiced’s lineup to offer the function. It’s also Juiced’s fastest creation to date, topping off at an insane 34 MPH with an equally impressive 70-mile travel range on a single charge. This is achieved with its supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak), a 52V battery, and five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by joint torque and cadence sensors – and of course a throttle for when you’re not in the mood for any pedaling action. It also features an active cruise control for any speed under 20 MPH, or you can sacrifice your travel mileage with its race track mode to take off electronic limits to your speed and charge forward at the most aggressive “burn rubber” settings.

And the features don’t stop there! You’ll also find a powerful 1,050-lumen Shadowblaster headlight, the 4-inch fat tires with fenders over each, 4-piston hydraulic brakes, front and rear turn signals, a brake light, a rear cargo rack, a security alarm with a wireless remote, a folding mirror, and a supposedly “automotive-grade horn” too. It’s been given a backlit LCD display for setting adjustments that also happens to have a convenient USB port so you can charge your devices as you ride – especially nice if you’re like me and use your phone for GPS when riding.

Juiced Sitewide flash sale (use code GOLD):

Summer e-bike deals!

