Greenworks 80V CrossoverZ riding mower $1,001 off, New lows in Bluetti power station sale, Worx 20V hedge trimmer discount, more

Greenworks’ CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch electric zero-turn riding mower hits best price in months

Amazon is once again offering major savings on the Greenworks PRO CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower now at $4,999 shipped. Normally fetching $6,000, it has spent most of 2024 sitting at or between its MSRP and $5,500. We’ve only seen this model with 5.0Ah batteries fall lower once before during Christmas sales when it hit the $4,266 low. It’s been quiet for the last few months sitting at its full price, with today’s deal coming in to shake off the stagnation as a $1,001 markdown that returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked and the lowest of 2024 so far.

The CrossoverZ 80V zero-turn riding mower is Greenworks’ most comprehensive mowing solution to roll out of the brand’s garages to date, designed to tackle up to 2 acres of land on a single charge thanks to the six 5.0Ah batteries (an upgrade from its earlier 60V model/package that handled 1.5 acres with 4.0Ah batteries). It arrives sporting an 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor (a 24 horse-power gas motor equivalent), housed within the 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck.

The high-back padded seat with back support offers comfort as you ride atop, with controls to adjust the mower’s cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. You’ll also be getting three dual-port turbo chargers to ensure faster collective charging in 45 minutes so you’re not waiting around all day – plus, you can also upgrade the CrossoverZ 80V mower further with the Greenworks 42-inch Bin Bagger Accessory for $600, a dual-bin with a 6 bushel capacity that goes along with any of the Crossover series mowers.

Bluetti Summer Holiday sale drops AC200L LiFePo4 Portable Power Station to new $1,139 low

Bluetti has launched a Summer Holiday sale through August 22 that is taking up to $1,100 off a selection of reliable power stations and bundles alike – with extra savings in the form of exclusive coupons for certain models. A notable standout that’s hitting new lows is the AC200L Portable Power Station for $1,139.05 shipped, after using the exclusive discount code BLUETTI5OFF at checkout, matched at Amazon (including coupon code). Recently going for $1,999 after dropping off from its original $2,199 MSRP since 2024 began, the first five months of the year were spent repeating the same drop to $1,399, with June and July seeing things fall further to $1,299. Today you’ll be getting more savings than ever with this 43% markdown that takes $860 off the price tag and lands it at a new all-time low.

The AC200L power station makes a reliable addition to any camping or road trips, outdoor functions, and even emergency charging setups. It arrives built around a LiFePO4 battery for a longer lifespan and superior safety features over lithium-ion models, with a 2,400W power output and 11 ports to cover your devices and appliances: four ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one car port, one RV port, and a NEMA TT-30 port.

It provides a 2,048Wh capacity that boasts expansion options up to 4,096Wh with a B230 expansion battery, up to 6,348Wh with two B210 batteries, or up to its max 8,192Wh capacity with two B300 batteries (all three sold separately). You’ll get an 80% charge in just 45 minutes when plugged into a standard wall outlet, or you can choose to connect up to its max 1,200W solar input that can fully recharge the battery in 1.7 to 2.2 hours. You’ll get the usual smart controls over its settings via your smartphone or tablet and through the BLUETTI app.

Get hedges in shape with Worx’s 20V 22-inch Power Share Cordless Trimmer at $80 for today only

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 20V 22-inch Power Share Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, it spent 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and $85, with the biggest discount dropping costs during Christmas sales to $85. We’ve seen very few price changes in 2024, mainly keeping above $92 with occasional short-lived discounts of a few dollars and a previous one-day sale in May that saw it fall to $78. Today it returns to the one-day format as a solid $40 markdown that drops it to its third-lowest price that we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from 2023.

Powered by a 2.0Ah battery and sporting 22-inch dual-action blades, this electric hedge trimmer provides you with a 3/4-inch cutting capacity for up to 40 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. It’s battery comes interchangeable with over 75+ other 20V, 40V, and 80V tools in the Worx Power Share ecosystem for added versatility and convenience (because who enjoys needing a specific battery for each individual tool? Not me!). It’s been given a lightweight design that better absorbs vibrations along its D-grip handle while in use, giving you a much more comfortable and ergonomic experience as you can hold the handle from any angle. It also includes a charger and safety guard for the blades.

