Jeep to unveil the new electric Compass soon: Here’s what to expect

The all-electric Jeep Compass is finally coming. Jeep plans to reveal the electric Compass before the end of the year ahead of a 2025 launch in Europe. Here’s what we know about the new electric SUV so far.

Jeep plans to revamp the rugged SUV brand in the electric era. Under parent company Stellantis’ wing, Jeep has access to abundant tech and resources.

The brand’s first EV, the Jeep Avenger, launched in January 2023. However, it was primarily designed for the European market. The SUV maker believes its upcoming models will help revitalize the Jeep brand.

Jeep unveiled its first global EV, the Wagoneer S, in May. The mid-size electric luxury SUV is “Distinctly a Jeep and 100% electric in every way,” CEO Antonio Filosa said.

Based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the Wagoneer S packs up to 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque. According to Jeep, it will be able to drive “over 300 miles” on a single charge.

Following the Wagoneer, Jeep will launch its Wrangler-inspired Recon model. The Recon is expected to carry the Wrangler’s spirit into the EV era with options like removable doors and windows.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep is also promising to launch a new Renegade EV for under $25,000. According to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, it will hit key markets, including the US and Europe.

Jeep to launch an electric Compass in 2025

We are learning a new Jeep EV is in the works and will debut before the end of 2024. Speaking with Auto Express, Jeep’s UK managing director, Kris Cholmondeley, suggested the new Compass will be revealed in November.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept (Source: Jeep)

The new Compass EV will be offered in hybrid, PHEV, and all-electric versions, aligning with Jeep’s “Freedom of Choice” strategy.

Although the Wagoneer S is Jeep’s first global EV, Cholmondeley said he’s “even more excited” about the upcoming Compass.

Jeep Recon EV (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep’s UK managing director believes the new model will be key to gaining market share. The Compass EV is expected to spearhead Jeep’s revival in Europe as it’s in one of the most popular segments.

The Compass EV will be based on the STLA Medium platform. Released in July 2023, Stellantis claims the platform offers over 435 miles (700 km) WLTP driving range with a performance pack. The standard pack provides over 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range.

Revamping the rugged SUV brand

Like the Wagoneer S, the Compass EV is expected to launch with a “Trailhawk” trim or a more rugged model to rival the Land Rover Defender.

Jeep will prioritize the Compass electric in Europe and the UK, launching in 2025, before the Wagoneer S and Recon.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept (Source: Jeep)

For those in the US, Jeep has yet to announce plans for an electric Compass. However, with the brand looking to revamp sales in the States, launching the Compass EV may make sense.

Meanwhile, Jeep is planning to launch an electric Gladiator truck that could compete with Rivian’s R1T and Tesla Cybertruck. It’s also planning electric Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models. However, according to recent UAW agreements, those won’t enter production until at least 2027.

Jeep Recon electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep’s CEO believes the Wagoneer S will help attract new customers. The Jeep brand is aiming for “mainly Tesla,” according to Filosa, “but there are many others.”

What do you think? Would you buy an electric Jeep Compass? If so, how much would you be willing to pay, and what features would you expect? Let us know in the comments.