Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gains new performance upgrade to outpace Tesla’s Model Y

Ford is challenging Tesla and Porsche as it unlocks more performance for Mustang Mach-E GT drivers. A new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT performance upgrade enables a quicker 0 to 60 mph time than the Tesla Model Y Performance and Porsche Macan 4 Electric.

“The freedom to move and customize the vehicle to make it your own is an important part of the ownership experience,” Chet Dhruna, GM of integrated services at Ford, explained Wednesday.

After releasing a new performance upgrade for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT, Dhruna said the EV now has a 0 to 60 mph time that’s faster than the Tesla Model Y Performance and the new Porsche Macan 4 Electric.

The upgrade enables the Mach-E to hit 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. That’s an improvement from 3.8 seconds without it. In comparison, Tesla’s Model Y Performance can hit 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.5 seconds. Porsche’s Macan 4 EV takes 4.9 secs.

You can get the upgrade upon purchase, or current owners can access it with a one-time purchase through the FordPass App.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (Source: Ford)

Ford unlocks Mach-E performance upgrade to top Tesla

Dhruna explained that the upgrade “combines innovative powertrain thermal modeling and control systems.” Combined with its new in-house e-Motor, the upgrade delivers an additional 100 lb-ft of torque.

After five Mustangs in the family, Dhruna knows a thing or two about what “Pony” drives are looking for. That’s what Ford and the integrated services team aim to deliver with its latest upgrade.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT now gets up to 700 lb-ft of torque and 480 hp. That’s the same as the new Mach-E Rally eAWD (see our review) model.

Powered by an Extended-Range (91 kWh) battery, the 2024 Mach-E GT gets up to 280 miles of EPA-estimated range. The Rally trim is rated at 265 miles.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E interior (Source: Ford)

The GT features a MagneRide Damping System on the front and rear suspension, while the Rally model has a “Rallycross-tuned” suspension.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Rally models start at $54,995 and $58,995, respectively.

Ford unlocks new Mustang Mach-E GT performance upgrade (Source: Ford/ YouTube)

Ford’s integrated services boss said the company “continues to think about how we can make it even easier to access features” as it looks to improve the ownership experience.

Electrek’s Take

Ford is transitioning from a hardware-defined company to software. Customers now have the option to purchase the upgrade and install it through Ford’s app.

The automaker is also shifting to smaller, more affordable EVs with a new low-cost EV platform under development. CEO Jim Farley said last week that Ford, alongside Rivian and Tesla, are “the only OEMs outside of China controlling software across all the vehicle domain.”

Ford expects software to help drive profits in the future. The automaker lost another $1.1 billion on EVs in the second quarter, but Farley vows its next-gen electric models will be profitable.

Software upgrades, like the newly released one, could help Ford as it looks to keep pace with Tesla, Rivian, and others.