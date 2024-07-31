Audi unveils A6 e-tron luxury electric sedan

Today, Audi unveiled its new A6 e-tron electric sedan with Sportsback and Avant versions, expanding its already extensive EV lineup.

Audi has revamped its naming convention to have pair numbers being electric vehicles and odd numbers being internal combustion engine vehicles.

With its EV rollout, the German automaker has mainly focused on SUVs with the Q4, Q6 and Q8.

Now, it is turning its sight to sedans with the launch of the A6 e-tron to join the e-tron GT.

It’s the second Audi EV on the PPE platform in partnership with Porsche following the Q6 etron.

We already did a technical deep dive into the new platform with the first look at the Q6. The A6 shares the same powertrain so there’s no need to dive into that too much, but the A6 is a bit smaller and more efficient and therefore, it gets an even longer range on the 100 kWh (94 kWh usable) battery pack.

Audi is talking about “up to 756 kilometers” (470 miles) on the WLTP standard.

That’s for the Sportsback version.

The German automaker is also making an Avant version, which is what it calls the wagon format and only drops the range by about 30 km.

You can also get the S6 sports version, which will drop the range more, but you also gain a 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Like the Q6, you get the incredible charging curve with up to 270 kW peak charging and 10 to 80% state of charge in just 21 minutes – barely enough time to grab a quick lunch.

Here are a few pictures of the new Audi A6:

Audi A6 Sportsback e-tron

Audi A6 Avant e-tron

Audi S6 Sportsback e-tron

Audi S6 Avant e-tron

Finally, here are some pictures of the interior of the Audi A6:

audi says that it will start taking orders in September 2024 in Europe. No word on the North American market yet.

Right now, only prices for the “upper mid-range models” are available, which start at at 75,600 euros for the A6 Sportback e-tron performance and 77,250 euros for the A6 Avant e-tron performance. The S6 Sportback e-tron costs 99,500 euros and the price for the S6 Avant e-tron is 101,150 euros.

Cheaper versions with a smaller battery pack are expected in the future.