Mercedes’ answer to the Tesla Model Y is coming soon

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its electric CLA next year, the first of its more affordable EV series. The new EV will help Mercedes narrow the gap with Tesla. Meanwhile, an electric crossover is expected to follow as Mercedes’ answer to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

After unveiling the electric CLA concept in September, Mercedes said the new EV “marks a new era” as the brand evolves for the future.

The new “one-liter car” is based on Mercedes’ next-gen MMA platform with an energy consumption of around 5.2 mi/kWh. With an 800V system, Mercedes said the electric CLA can add around 248 miles (400 km) range in 15 minutes with fast charging.

Its new ultra-efficient MMA platform is derived from its Vision EQXX concept, which Mercedes claims can drive from Cincinnati to NY with a full charge. It’s expected to have over 466 miles (750 km) driving range.

The new electric Mercedes CLA will arrive in the US late next year, as Automotive News reports. Mercedes’ answer to the Tesla Model Y could follow in early 2026.

Mercedes electric CLA concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes’ new electric crossover to rival Tesla Model Y

According to AutoForecast Solutions, an electric crossover variant will launch in the first half of 2026. Production is expected to begin in Germany in October 2025.

The new MMA platform will power four new entry-level EVs, including a coupe, a wagon, and two crossovers.

Mercedes MMA-based EVs (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Its upcoming electric CLA crossover could replace the EQB as Mercedes’ looks to attract younger buyers. Sam Fiorani, AutoForecast Solutions vice present, said the EQB will not be replaced when production ends in late 2025.

“Providing more choices in sporty and lower-priced crossovers gives younger buyers more of a reason to shift to the brand,” Fiorani explained. Meanwhile, “The more family-friendly utilities will keep them engaged for years to follow,” he added.

Mercedes CLA concept interior (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The CLA is already attracting new buyers, with one Mercedes dealer saying that over half of buyers are new to the brand.

“A CLA crossover would give Mercedes a price-competitive answer to Tesla,” the dealer explained.

We caught a glimpse of the new electric CLA after it was spotted testing in the Arctic Circle earlier this year. The video gives a better look at the brand’s new design language with a sleek profile.

Mercedes electric CLA prototype testing (Source: CarSpyMedia/ YouTube)

Despite the camo, the new seamless grille panel and shark-nose design are visible. Inside, the electric CLA is expected to be just as modern with its new MB OS software.

Dealers who saw the new EV model last year said it was slightly larger and sportier than the gas-powered car.

Mercedes hopes its new MMA platform can help it compete with Tesla and Chinese EV makers like BYD, which are quickly gaining market share. Ford is also planning to launch a new EV platform for affordable models as it looks to keep pace with Tesla. Ford’s CEO Jim Farley has stressed that Tesla and Chinese EVs remain the ultimate competition.