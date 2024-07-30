 Skip to main content

Chevy’s Bolt EV is still a steal with used models selling for under $10,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 30 2024 - 2:20 pm PT
5 Comments
Chevy-Bolt-EV-$10,000

The Chevy Bolt EV is still one of the most affordable ways to drive an electric car in the US. Even though it’s discontinued, used Chevy Bolt EV models are selling for under $10,000.

Used Chevy Bolt EV models listed for under $10,000

After launching the Chevy Bolt EV in 2016, the electric car was deemed the most affordable EV option in the US.

Its attractive price, range, and features helped it become the best-selling non-Tesla EV in the US. After carrying GM’s electric vehicle sales over the past few years, CEO Mary Barra confirmed, “It’s now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production” in February.

The news came as GM ramps up production of its Ultium-based EV models, including the new Chevy Equinox, Blazer, and Silverado EVs.

Although GM phased out production in December, the Bolt EV is still one of the cheapest ways to drive an electric car in the US.

The compact EV is no longer listed on Chevy’s website. However, a quick search on Edmunds and other online car sales sites shows used Chevy Bolt EV models are available for under $10,000.

Nissan-Bolt-EV-$10,000
Chevy Bolt EV (Source: GM)

For example, a 2019 Chevy Bolt EV LT is listed for $9,499 with just over 78,000 miles and an “Outstanding” battery rating. It’s had no accidents, four owners, and was a corporate fleet vehicle. The vehicle’s estimated range is between 231 and 250 miles.

Another 2019 model is listed at $10,513 with under 60,000 miles, no accidents, and one owner. It has an “Excellent” battery rating with estimated 220 to 244 miles range.

Chevy-Bolt-EV-lease
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV interior (Source: Chevrolet)

The Bolt EV comes with standard features, including a 10.2″ infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Barra has already confirmed a new Bolt EV is coming next year. The next-gen Bolt will be the first Ultium EV in North America to use LFP batteries.

Chevy-Bolt-EV-$10,000
Chevy Bolt EUV (Source: Chevrolet)

GM’s new North American president, Marissa West, said the new Bolt will be “the most affordable” EV on the market by 2025.

Ahead of its release, Chevy is making its new EVs more attractive with significant lease offers on the electric Equinox and Blazer models.

If you’re looking for Chevy’s new EV models, including the Blazer, Equinox, and Silverado EVs, we can help you find deals in your area. You can use our links to view offers on Chevy’s EV models near you.

