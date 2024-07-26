EV newcomer Xiaomi completes speedy ramp up and expects to hit 100k production target early

The Xiaomi SU7 sedan / Source: Xiaomi Automobile / Wiebo

The production momentum continues for Xiaomi Automobile, the new EV arm of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. Today, the automaker shared it has completed a recently announced production ramp up of its flagship model and is on track to hit 100,000 builds this year… two months ahead of schedule.

It’s only been three years since Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Inc. announced it was venturing into bespoke EV manufacturing, but it is quickly making a name for itself and powering a zero-emissions hype train along the way.

After faster-than-expected development, Xiaomi launched its first-ever BEV model, the SU7, in late 2023, securing over 50,000 orders in the first 27 minutes it went on sale. Although Xiaomi started with an initial target of building 60,000 SU7s this year, such demand led the young automaker to bolster production in order to keep up.

With a new 1,548hp Ultra trim of the SUV coming in early 2025 and a second bespoke model already in development to compete against the ever-popular Tesla Model Y, Xiaomi appears to show no signs of slowing down.

Now, Xiaomi says its boosted production lines are complete, and it has the potential to double its initially targeted output for 2024.

Source: Xiaomi Automobile

Xiaomi to hit 2024 production target 2 months early

According to a Weibo post by Xiaomi founder, chairman, and CEO Lei Jun, the EV arm’s production ramp-up in China is complete. It expects to reach the 100,000 build milestone as early as November.

If that does happen and Xiaomi continues its current rate of SU7 production, it could very well reach 120,000 units built in a mere six months. Impressive. The automaker rolled its first customer EVs off its assembly lines in May, producing an initial 10,000 monthly units. Per recent updates from Jun, Xiaomi is on track to exceed 10,000 builds in July en route to its revised target of 100,000.

Per CnEVPost, Xiaomi Automobile already has 93 sales stores, 57 service centers, and 30 delivery hubs across 31 cities in China, but according to CEO Jun, expects to expand to 220 sales stores, 135 service centers, and 53 delivery hubs in 59 cities by December 2024.

We will have to wait until the end of the year to see where Xiaomi inevitably lands on production numbers, but at this rate, we’d expect them to sit somewhere between 100k and 120k units.