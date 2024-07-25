Pre-order discount on MOD’s new Berlin 3 e-bike, Jackery SolarSaga 100 Prime $120 off, Greenworks 1-day discounts, more

Leading today’s pack of Green Deals is a new addition to MOD Bikes’ ongoing summer sale, the Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike that is now available for pre-order at $2,199. It is joined by Jackery’s SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel that is down at its all-time low of $179, as well as a first-chance pre-order of the latest Solar Generator 1000 Roam Kit bundle. Bringing up the rear is a collection of discounted Greenworks lawncare tools, lead by the 1-day discount on the brand’s 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric Straight Shaft Grass Trimmer for $175. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, including the leftover Prime Day Green Deals that are slowly dwindling as the days go on and will likely dry up for good over the weekend.

MOD Bikes adds Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike pre-order to summer sale at $2,199

It’s another day and as such we are taking another look at MOD Bikes’ ongoing summer sale that is taking up to $1,000 off a sizable selection of stylish and reliable e-bikes through July 31. Joining the pack and cruising right behind our coverage of the Groove 1 Utility e-bike (which is on clearance at an incredibly low price), MOD Bikes has added a pre-order opportunity for its new Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike at $2,199 shipped. Down from its $2,499 price tag, this is your first chance to save on this all-new model, which comes after the previous Berlin 2 was cleared out mid-summer sale to make more room (which is what we’re likely seeing happening to the Groove 1 too). This comes in as a $300 markdown that sets the new all-time low for this e-bike going forward, with no telling when it may end either.

The new Berlin 3 e-bike arrives sporting the same color options as its predecessor – either brushed aluminum or charcoal black, taking the European minimalist look from the Berlin 2 and melding it with some more domestic form. It comes stocked with an upgraded MOD DRIVE 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (with a 1,000W peak – a step up from the previous 350W/650W peak version) as well as a MOD LG Powerpack 615Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance supported by a torque sensor. It hits top speeds up to 28 MPH for up to 45-miles on a single standard charge that can be doubled to a 90-mile range with the addition of an extra battery.

MOD’s Berlin 3 e-bike comes with plenty of features to elevate and enhance it over the previous iterations too, with dual-piston hydraulic brakes, a snap-on rear cargo rack that comes child-seat ready, an integrated wide beam LED headlight, an integrated LED taillight with brake light functionality, a 7-speed Shimano ALTUS derailleur, full cover anti-vibration fenders for both wheels, dual suspension, a bell, and an S3 smart color display with a USB port for charging your devices and password security for locking the e-bike.

Jackery’s latest SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel at $179 low

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its newest SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel for $179 shipped, after clipping the on-page $120 off coupon. Normally fetching $299 since first releasing in May, we’ve mainly seen discounts on the bundled Roam Kit package that gives you the solar panel along with the Explorer 1000 power station, but today you’re getting a great deal on the panel alone to pair along with any Jackery power station you may already own. An updated version of the Solar Generator 1000 Roam Kit, now with two 100 Prime solar panels can be currently found on Amazon for pre-order at $1,259, after clipping the on-page $120 off coupon.

Jackery’s latest addition to the solar market, the SolarSaga 100 Prime solar panel has been redesigned with an arc form factor that is meant to be mounted for more solar charging permanence. Whether its in a courtyard, on your balcony, or attached to your vehicles like boats and RVs – this handy device is finally here to allow for charging on the go! No more waiting to get to your destination and hoping for good weather before setting up! Plus, it also comes with an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, as well as extreme weather and heat resistance, to better assist in its more long-term duties wherever you roam. Head below for more.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer at $175 in 1-day Best Buy sale, more from $100

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric Straight Shaft Grass Trimmer for $174.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally listed for $250, this particular model – with the included 2.0Ah battery and charger – has been bouncing around prices for the last year, with 2024 seeing less frequent discounts occurring – the lowest of them taking things down to $168 at Amazon, while today’s deal is the third in a line of 1-day price cuts to $175. It comes in here as a 30% markdown and lands among some of its lowest prices, all of them differing by individual dollars. And for once it seems Amazon won’t be putting up a fight either, as the closest model we could find there was a tool-only offer for $170.

This 80V cordless electric trimmer from Greenworks arrives stocked with a brushless motor and a 2.0Ah battery that allows it to tackle up to a 1/2-acre yard with an approximate 50-minute lifespan on a single charge – giving you the equivalent of a 27cc gas-powered model. It provides a 16-inch diameter cutting swath, with two speeds (low and high) for better controlled shaping around your yard and a variable speed trigger for power on-demand. It sports a lightweight and ergonomic design, complemented by easier operation thanks to the included bump-feed head for quicker line advancement, as well as a trigger start that throws out the priming, choke, and pull cords.

