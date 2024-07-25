Acura undercuts Cadillac Lyriq, Chevy Blazer EV after slashing ZDX rates

Which luxury electric SUV would you choose, the Acura ZDX or Cadillac Lyriq? After slashing financing rates, the Acura ZDX may be a better buy than the Cadillac Lyriq or Chevy Blazer EV. With up to $7,200 off a fully loaded ZDX, Acura looks to take a piece of the EV market.

Acura first revealed it was launching the ZDX, its first fully electric vehicle, in 2022. The ZDX is based on GM’s Ultium platform, the same one underpinning the Cadillac Lyriq.

A year later, Acura officially unveiled the ZDX. Acura said its first all-electric vehicle would be available in single and dual-motor powertrains, including a Type S model.

After opening reservations earlier this year, we learned the 2024 ZDX would start at $64,500, much higher than the Cadillac Lyriq ($57,195). The Dual Motor A-Spec trim starts at $68,500, while the Type S and S Performance models cost $73,500 and $74,500, respectively.

Acura is making the ZDX more attractive after slashing interest rates. According to online car research firm CarsDirect, Acura sent a memo to dealers announcing a new 0.9% financing deal.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S (Source: Acura)

Acura slashes ZDX rates, undercutting the Cadillac Lyriq

The deal is for 72 months. Previously, the lowest rate available was 2.9% for up to 48 months. On the fully loaded Acura ZDX Type S Performance, nearly $7,200 in savings are estimated.

Acura is offering $1,000 in loyalty or conquest cash on leases. The ZDX is also eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit discount, which can be used upfront.

Acura ZDX Type S interior (Source: Acura)

After slashing rates, Acura’s ZDX may be a better deal than other Ultium-based EVs. Chevy Blazer and Equinox EV lease rates start at 3.9%. However, with a new $1,500 conquest cash incentive, the Equinox EV is now cheaper to lease than the gas-powered model.

Meanwhile, the Cadillac Lyriq is offered at a 5.9% rate. At that, a $71,000 ZDX could be cheaper than a $60,000 Lyriq model.



2024 Acura ZDX trim Powertrain Range MSRP

(excluding dest. fee) A-Spec Single motor (RWD) 313 $64,500 A-Spec Dual Motor (AWD) 304 $68,500 Type S Dual Motor (AWD) 278 $73,500 Type S (Performance) Dual Motor (AWD) 278 $74,500 2024 Acura ZDX prices and specs

As the ZDX rolls out, more models are reaching dealerships. Acura has sold 338 ZDX models in the US this year, but 255 were sold last month alone.

Honda America vice president of auto sales Lance Woelfer told Automotive News last week the Prologue is now available at most dealerships, covering all US markets. The Acura ZDX is expected to follow suit.

The ZDX or Lyriq: Which one would you choose? If you’re ready to drive off in your new luxury electric SUV, we can help you get started. You can use our links below to find deals on the Acura ZDX and Cadillac Lyriq in your area.