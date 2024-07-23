Razor Rambler 16 $152 off, latest Bluetti AC50B power station hits new low, Anker PowerCore 60,000mAh station, more

Today’s Green Deals are focused on more personal ventures out of the house and beyond – whether that entails keeping to the neighborhood, wandering around town, or heading off beyond to spend some relaxing time in nature. Headlining today’s deals is the return of the Razor Rambler 16 Electric Motorbike at $548 after months of it keeping close to its MSRP. It is joined by Bluetti’s latest AC50B Portable Power Station that has fallen to a new $284 low, as well as Anker’s popular PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Portable Power Station for $105. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, including the leftover Prime Day Green Deals that are slowly dwindling as the days go on and also a 1-day Best Buy discount on Worx’s “most flexible” 20V 12-inch grass trimmer/edger.

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Motorbike reappears at $548 after months of MSRP rates

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 16 Electric Motorbike for $548 shipped in both its black and tan colorways. Normally fetching $700, so far in 2024 it’s only seen a handful of short-lived discounts, with the first three months seeing its lowest price cut to $574, until April when it fell further to $525 in the first week and closed out the month at $528. After June and most of July saw the prices closer to its MSRP, today’s deal comes in as a much-needed respite in the form of a 22% markdown that gives you $152 in savings, landing it among its lowest prices we have tracked – $70 above the all-time low from summer 2023.

Equipped with a 350W hub motor that can deliver speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a 36V battery that can last up to 11.5 miles on a single charge, Razor’s Rambler 16 is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon, offering a hip style with sleek, throwback graphics. Its rear-wheel drive unit, alongside its super wide heavy-duty 16-inch tires can tackle rough surfaces for a smooth and steady ride with an ease of steering. Also features a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight for safety. You can also find the updated Razor Rambler 20 electric minibike for $999 that extends its travel range to 16.6 miles at a faster 20 MPH top speed. Or check out our past launch coverage of the latest Rambler TRL e-bike that is designed for off-road adventures on rough terrain.

Bluetti’s latest AC50B Portable Power Station hits new $284 low

Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new AC50B Portable Power Station for $284.05 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Already down from its usual $399 price tag, its seen only two discounts since first releasing in March, with the two previous ones dropping prices to the same former $299 low – which is matched by Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale pricing. Amazon isn’t pulling any punches with this limited-time deal, which comes in as a combined 29% markdown and will save you $115 in total at a new all-time low. You can also bundle the power station along with a 120W solar panel for $454, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon.

The AC50B power station’s compact design weighs in at just 14.8 pounds and houses the LiFePO4 batteries that give it a more personal-focused 448Wh capacity as well as a 700W power output (peaking at 1,000W). There are six ports to cover your charging needs – two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port – plus, its rated for a minimum 10-year lifespan of continuous use, making it a sound investment for your trips out of town, whether that’s for cross-country, camping, or other purposes. Thanks to its turbo charging mode, you’ll be able to recharge 80% of its battery in just 45 minutes via a standard wall outlet, or with a 200W solar panel you can utilizing solar energy to regain a full battery in 3 hours, with other options as well. You’ll also have all the usual smart controls to monitor and adjust settings through the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone.

As we mentioned before, Bluetti has an ongoing Prime Day sale that will be running through the end of July, and after switching to its next phase, has increased savings up to $4,428 off its offerings – with a bunch of new all-time low prices on larger units and bundles!

Anker’s totable PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Portable Power Station returns to $105

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering the PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station for $104.99 shipped. More recently going for $150, after falling from its original $170 MSRP at the top of the new year due to the company switching from LiFePO4 batteries to standard ones. In March we saw the first big discount take the price down to $105, with costs getting cut down further in May to the $95 low, before posting back at its full price for the last two-ish months. It’s finally seeing discounts again in this sale, coming as a 30% markdown that puts it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $10 above the all-time low.

The PowerCore Reserve was designed for personal usage throughout your everyday life rather than powering your camp sites, outdoor kitchen spaces, etc. Storage and transport of this device are made all the easier thanks to its compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and its 5-pound weight. You’ll be getting a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It also makes a great option to keep ready and available for emergencies, as it features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $30.

