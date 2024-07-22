UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 at new $495 low, AeroGarden Harvest XL system hits $105, Anker SOLIX 522 1-day sale, more

After the wild ups and downs of last week, we’re kicking off our Green Deals today with some surprising Prime Day-worthy deals that were missing from the 2-day event. Headlining these deals is the UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station that just fell to a new $495 low. It is joined by a new Amazon low for AeroGarden’s Harvest XL Indoor Hydroponic Garden that’s now at $105, as well as another one-day only chance to grab the Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $189. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, including the leftover Prime Day Green Deals that are slowly dwindling as the days go on.

UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station falls to new $495 low

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, UGREEN is offering its PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $495.38 shipped, with a 38% discount being applied automatically at checkout. Normally fetching $999, this device has seen only a small number of discounts since it was first released back in February of 2023, with most repeating the same $799 or $749 rate and our previous mention being a surprise fall to $599 at the top of June. Despite not seeing its price budge during last week’s Prime Day deals, today it comes in as a massive $504 markdown that beats the short-lived former low by $95 and carves out a new all-time low in its place.

UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 is built around a LiFePO4 battery that provides a 1,024Wh capacity and a max output of 2,500W that can handle larger appliances during power outages. It can recharge 0 to 80% via a wall outlet in just 50 minutes, with a full charge taking a little longer at 1.5 hours – and if two 200W solar panels are attached, you’ll get a full battery in only three to four hours. You’ll be able to monitor and control its settings in real time on the UGREEN app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 13 port options to cover your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port.

There’s also UGREEN’s larger PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that is at $1,299, down from $1,999. With this model you’ll be getting a larger 2,048Wh capacity that you can expand further up to 12,000Wh when connected to five expansion batteries (sold separately). Thanks to its PowerZip tech, you can expect a full recharge in just 1.5 hours via a standard wall outlet, or you can plug in up to 1,200W of solar input for when you’re away from home. Featuring a 4-wheel detachable trolley design, you’ll have all the typical smart controls through the UGREEN app, as well as six AC ports, two USB-A ports, four USB-C ports, two DC ports, one RV port, and one car port to cover all your device and appliance charging needs.

AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Hydroponic Garden hits new $105 Amazon low

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest XL Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $104.83 shipped. Recently fetching $140, with an original $250 MSRP, we saw an ever-shifting rate for the first five months of 2024, with prices keeping between $118 and $134. In June we saw prices drop to $119, with July seeing the lowest price at $120 until today’s deal. Coming in as a 25% markdown, you’re saving $35 off its new list price and $145 off its MSRP while landing it at a new Amazon low that sits just $5 above the all-time lowest price from last year.

This handy hydroponic system throws out the messy soil for “five times faster germination,” letting you cultivate as many as six plants up to 18 inches tall. It features a 25W LED grow light that mimics natural sunlight that has an automatic timer built in to mirror the sun’s phases throughout an average day. The touch-sensitive illuminated control panel can even remind you when to add more water and plant food. It also comes with an assortment of herb seed pods (including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint) that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks. You can find even more seed pod options here.

Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station at $189 for today only

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $189 shipped. Regularly $269, it last hit its $179 all-time low during Black Friday sales, with the new year having seen four previous individual discounts so far, first to $189 in February, then $199 in March, and back to $189 in April and May. Today, it returns as another 30% one-day markdown that lands it back at its second-lowest price we have seen. You won’t be able to find it on Amazon either, only the predecessor, the 521 powerhouse, at just $19 lower.

Upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, this power station from Anker provides a 299Wh capacity with a maximum power output of 300W and six different ports: one carport, one USB-A, two USB-Cs, and two AC outlets – which is all surge protected for a little added peace of mind. By charging it with a wall outlet and a USB-C port you’ll only be waiting 3.5 hours for a full battery, or you can recharge 80% with an appropriate solar input in just 2.7 hours. The Anker app lets you monitor battery levels, set charging speeds, and even receive real-time alerts and status updates should anything happen when your back is turned.

