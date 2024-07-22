NIO slots IN 2024 tech day for July 27, where it will debut new OS and possibly its next phone

NIO has set a date for its second annual “IN” or Innovation Day 2024. The event will happen later this week in Shanghai and is promising the debut of NIO’s new SkyOS. We also surmise we will see the launch of NIO’s second branded smartphone.

NIO held its inaugural IN event in September 2023 as a chance to showcase some of the results of its research and development in electric vehicles and adjacent technologies. That is also when NIO officially launched its first-ever smartphone, based on the Android platform.

At the time, NIO promised a new generation of smartphones each year, similar to Apple and the iPhone. Earlier this month, the automaker showed off the soccer skills of its incoming ET9 and its fully active suspension.

In a video released by NIO, the BEV’s suspension was controlled by someone holding what appeared to be its next-generation phone, teeing up expectations that its official debut was nearing. NIO has all but confirmed this new product launch but has said that IN 2024 will include the debut of SkyOS and some other updates.

NIO’s second-generation mobile phone / Source: NIO/Weibo

Will we see a new NIO phone at IN 2024 this week?

According to a Weibo post earlier today, NIO has confirmed its IN 2024 event in Shanghai this coming Saturday:

NIO IN 2024 will be held in Shanghai on July 27. We will share our experience and thoughts on AI-driven smart electric vehicles and officially release SkyOS, NIO’s global vehicle operating system. For more important content, please watch the live broadcast through the NIO App and official social media platforms.

Details remain light, but the NIO has confirmed IN 2024 will include more details of its new BEV operating system and some “thoughts” on AI-driven BEV technology. NIO has a habit of big reveals when it holds public events like this, so we’d surmise that’s not all it will be sharing on the 27th.

There are many hints that NIO will also share more details of its next-generation smartphone and a potential launch date if it is not this weekend, but the automaker has yet to confirm those plans publicly.

We will tune in on Saturday to see what new and exciting technology NIO IN 2024 unveils. Come back to Electrek soon for a recap.