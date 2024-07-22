BYD just launched the first electric MPV in this booming EV market for under $25,000

China’s leading EV maker, BYD, is making strides in another key EV market with the launch of its M6, the first electric MPV in Indonesia. Unveiled on Monday, the BYD M6 arrives as EV sales are forecasted to continue surging in the region.

BYD introduced the M6 at the 31st Indonesia International Motor Show. As the region’s first electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), BYD’s M6 is expected to meet Indonesia’s growing EV demand.

The M6 is available in three trims: Standard 7-seater, Superior 7-seater, and Superior Captain 6-seater.

Prices start at 379,000,000 RP, or about $23,400. The highest, Superior Captain trim, starts at 429,000,000 RP ($26,500), while the Superior model costs 419,000,000 RP ($25,900).

The electric M6 is available with 55.4 kWh or 71.8 kWh BYD Blade batteries, providing up to 261 miles (420 km) or 329 miles (530 km) NEDC range, respectively. With 115 kW fast charging, the BYD M6 can recharge from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes.

BYDs’s M6 is based on the Song Max. You can see a similar design. However, the M6 includes modern EV elements like slim LED headlights, a closed grille, and a big BYD logo up front.

BYD launches the first electric MPV, the M6, in Indonesia (Source: BYD)

BYD introduces the first electric MPV in Indonesia

BYD said the M6 offers Indonesian drivers a “smarter, greener travel” option while reaffirming its commitment to the region.

The interior is loaded with BYD’s latest tech and software, including a 12.8″ rotating infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and DiLink support.

BYD M6 interior (Source: BYD)

At 4,710 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,690 mm tall, the M6 is about the size of Toyota’s Innova (4,735 mm X 1,830 mm X 1,795 mm), one of the top-selling MPVs in Indonesia.

The new EV comes as Indonesia’s government announced ambitious plans to sell 50,000 (four-wheeled) EVs in 2024.

Data from the Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers Association shows 17,501 EVs were sold in the region in 2023, up 70% from the year before.

Although Hyundai and Wuling accounted for most of the sales last year, BYD and other Chinese EV makers are surging into the region.

BYD is expected to begin producing EVs in Indonesia in 2026. The $1.3B plant is expected to be able to build 150,000 EVs a year. BYD already sells other top-selling models in the region, including the Dolphin and Atto 3.

BYD M6 electric MPV (Source: BYD)

Electrek’s Take

BYD launching the first electric MPV in Indonesia comes as the EV maker expands into new markets and segments.

New vehicles, like its Shark PHEV pickup, Sea Lion 07 mid-size SUV, and Yangwang electric supercar, have been spotted in markets around the globe as BYD expands its global footprint.

Although BYD was topped again by Tesla as the top-selling global EV maker in Q2, recent research shows BYD could regain the title by the end of 2024.

With new models like the M6, Shark, and Sea Lion 07 launching in key overseas markets, BYD expects the momentum to continue in the second half of the year.

Will BYD top Tesla with new EVs rolling out in global markets? Comment below to let us know your thoughts.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD