Ford Mustang Mach-E undercuts Chevy Camaro with new EV lease deals

After introducing new deals this month, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is now cheaper to lease than a Chevy Camaro. Even though the Camaro costs over $7,500 more, the Mach-E is a better lease deal with massive savings.

Ford is sweetening the deal this year for EV buyers with significant savings. Through its Summer Savings event, Ford is offering up to $9,600 in lease cash on the Mustang Mach-E.

The deal comes after Ford already slashed Mach-E prices earlier this year by up to $6,000 on certain trims. Ford’s electric SUV also gained a new 0% APR offer in May.

This month, there are even more savings opportunities. Ford introduced new summer sales deals with up to $9,600 off the Mach-E.

Ford is listing Mustang Mach-E lease prices at just $319 per month for 36 months. With $4,649 due at signing, the effective cost is $448.

According to online car research firm CarsDirect, that’s about $40 less than before. The deal is for the Select RWD with Package 100A, which has a $41,890 MSRP.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Ford Mustang Mach-E lease prices beat Chevy’s Camaro

At that, the Ford Mach-E is cheaper to lease than its gas-powered rival, Chevy’s Camaro. The Camaro 1 LT Turbo ($34,090 MSRP) is listed at $349 per month for 39 months. With $5,939 due at signing, the effective rate is $501 per month.





2024 Mustang Mach-E trim Range Starting Price Mustang Mach-E Select 250 mi $39,995 Mustang Mach-E Premium 320 mi $43,995 Mustang Mach-E GT 280 mi $53,995 Mustang Mach-E Rally 265 mi $59,995 2024 Mustang Mach-E price and range by trim (*not including destination fee)

The Camaro is $53 more expensive to lease but costs over $7,500 less. Meanwhile, the V-8 LT1 model ($41,990 MSRP) is listed at $309 per month for 39 months. With $6,769 due at signing, the monthly rate is $483, still $35 more than the Mach-E.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford’s Mach-E isn’t the only EV on sale. The F-150 Lightning electric pickup also earned significant deals this month.

With the new savings, you can lease a Ford F-150 Lightning for just $1 more than a Maverick this month.

