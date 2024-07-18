 Skip to main content

Ford Mustang Mach-E undercuts Chevy Camaro with new EV lease deals

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 18 2024 - 2:17 pm PT
After introducing new deals this month, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is now cheaper to lease than a Chevy Camaro. Even though the Camaro costs over $7,500 more, the Mach-E is a better lease deal with massive savings.

Ford is sweetening the deal this year for EV buyers with significant savings. Through its Summer Savings event, Ford is offering up to $9,600 in lease cash on the Mustang Mach-E.

The deal comes after Ford already slashed Mach-E prices earlier this year by up to $6,000 on certain trims. Ford’s electric SUV also gained a new 0% APR offer in May.

This month, there are even more savings opportunities. Ford introduced new summer sales deals with up to $9,600 off the Mach-E.

Ford is listing Mustang Mach-E lease prices at just $319 per month for 36 months. With $4,649 due at signing, the effective cost is $448.

According to online car research firm CarsDirect, that’s about $40 less than before. The deal is for the Select RWD with Package 100A, which has a $41,890 MSRP.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Ford Mustang Mach-E lease prices beat Chevy’s Camaro

At that, the Ford Mach-E is cheaper to lease than its gas-powered rival, Chevy’s Camaro. The Camaro 1 LT Turbo ($34,090 MSRP) is listed at $349 per month for 39 months. With $5,939 due at signing, the effective rate is $501 per month.



2024 Mustang Mach-E trim		RangeStarting Price
Mustang Mach-E Select250 mi$39,995
Mustang Mach-E Premium320 mi$43,995
Mustang Mach-E GT280 mi$53,995
Mustang Mach-E Rally265 mi$59,995
2024 Mustang Mach-E price and range by trim (*not including destination fee)

The Camaro is $53 more expensive to lease but costs over $7,500 less. Meanwhile, the V-8 LT1 model ($41,990 MSRP) is listed at $309 per month for 39 months. With $6,769 due at signing, the monthly rate is $483, still $35 more than the Mach-E.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford’s Mach-E isn’t the only EV on sale. The F-150 Lightning electric pickup also earned significant deals this month.

With the new savings, you can lease a Ford F-150 Lightning for just $1 more than a Maverick this month.

Ready to score big with Ford’s new summer savings? We can help you get started. Click our links below to view offers on Ford’s EVs in your area.

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

