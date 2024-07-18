Bluetti Phase 2 Prime Day power station sale, Rad Powers EV and accessory discounts, Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bikes, more

Despite Amazon’s Prime Day event coming to a close, there are plenty of lingering deals and parallel sales still going strong and today’s Green Deals are here to continue the savings train! Leading the pack is Phase 2 of Bluetti’s Prime Day sale that is running through the rest of July and has increased savings up to $4,428 off power stations and bundles, with plenty of new low prices – like the company’s AC180 Portable Power Station that is getting a standalone discount to a new $549 low. It is joined by Rad Power’s extended and updated summer sale that has added some e-bikes to the offers on top of taking 40% off passenger accessories, as well as Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500 and R750 e-bikes that are starting from $1,725. Plus, all the hangover Amazon Prime Day Green Deals that have been collected together in our Prime Day hub here, which you can also find down at the bottom of the page. There’s no telling how long these deals will stay active, so don’t dawdle too long!

Bluetti’s Prime Day sale switches to Phase 2 with increased discounts on power stations and bundles

Amazon’s Prime Day deals may have come to a close, but Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale has shifted gear into its next phase through the end of July that is taking up to $4,428 off its lineup of power stations, bundle packages – with plenty of models hitting new low prices. One such model is the standalone AC180 Portable Power Station for $549 shipped, after using the on-page promo code AC180PD at checkout for a $450 discount. Down from $999, it started the sale at its $579 low, which it only hit for the first time a few weeks ago over at Amazon (where it is currently matched in price for Prime members). With this new phase though, its coming in as a larger 45% markdown that carves out a new all-time low.

Bluetti’s AC180 LiFePO4 power station gives you peace of mind that wherever you may be or may be headed, your charging and power needs are met with a 1,152Wh capacity and 11 versatile output ports – four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and one wireless charging pad for personal devices. In just 45 minutes you can have it recharged up to 80% battery via a standard wall outlet, or hook up a 500W solar input for solar charging that takes 2.8 to 3.3 hours instead. You’ll have all the usual smart controls to monitor and adjust settings through the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone. Head below for more.

Bluetti Prime Day power station discounts:

Bluetti Prime Day expansion battery discounts:

Bluetti Prime Day power station solar generator bundles:

Bluetti Prime Day power station home backup bundles:

And don’t forget about the free goodies and gifts being given away by Bluetti too – as with most of the company’s sales, you can take advantage of membership rewards, which you can learn more about here. There is also Bluetti’s Giveaway contest that is giving away tons of prizes – with two grand prize winners getting vouchers for 100% off discounts on Prime Day orders. You can learn more about the contest and its many prizes here. And lastly, when you reach certain price thresholds in your cart, the company will also gift you with Bluetti-brand lifestyle items; pins/stickers, canvas bag, cups, and outdoor tableware sets.

Rad Power sale takes up to $500 off e-bikes and 40% off passenger accessories

Rad Power Bikes has extended its ongoing summer sale through July 24 with a few added e-bike discounts as well as taking up to 40% off passenger accessories – and even a special deal on the new RadRunner 3 Plus. Still at the front of the group with the biggest deal is the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike for $1,099 shipped, which will be discontinued after supplies run out. Normally fetching $1,599 since the company lowered prices back in January, this model has been at the head of the last three sales with the biggest price cuts, with Memorial Day sales seeing the biggest drop to the $1,099 low during Memorial Day sales (if you don’t count the pricing error that had it at $999 for the first day). It’s back again today as a repeat 31% markdown, returning it back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more below or check out our hands-on review.

Carrying the mantle of Rad Power’s “beast of a bike,” the RadRover 6 Plus hits 20 MPH top speeds for up to 45 miles on a single charge thanks to its 750W brushless geared hub motor working in tandem with the semi-integrated 672Wh battery. Equipped with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, this e-bike has five levels of pedal assistance to choose from, accessible through the full digital display that also gives you real-time performance data like battery levels or a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. Should you journey off the beaten paths, this model is prepared for the adventure with its water-resistant connectors and wiring harness, as well as a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires with fenders over each.

Other Rad Power discounts:

Rad Power Passenger Accessory discounts:

Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes now up to 32% off starting from $1,725

Amazon is offering price cuts on the blue and jet black Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bikes for $1,724.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,300 most days, we’ve seen wild fluctuations in price over the years, with 2024 seeing bigger and more frequent discounts, albeit mostly on the blue colorway. Speaking of the blue model, it has seen the greatest discounts so far, with the biggest of them taking costs down to the $820 low back in May. The jet black model, in comparison, has seen far fewer and less impactful price cuts, only going as low as $1,021 in March, and more regularly sitting at or above $1,900. While today’s deal is not the lowest we have seen, it still comes in here as a solid $575 markdown that gives you a reliable commuter solution at an affordable rate – especially with recent tariff expirations leading most e-bike brands to raise prices across the board.

Sporting a stylish motorbike design that is becoming more and more popular among e-bike enthusiasts, the Altai Pro R500 houses a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah battery that hits a maximum speed of 28 MPH and can carry you up to 60 miles on a single charge. The battery has been given a removable functionality that makes things more convenient, with the battery’s capacity taking seven to eight hours to be completely recharge from empty. It comes stocked with 20-inch fat tires for smoother rides on uneven terrain, while also being outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals for added safety. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

Amazon is also offering discounts on two of the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bikes, with the black model sitting lowest at $2,029 and the white model at $2,276 – both of them down from $3,000 price tags. Sporting a larger 750W motor, this successor to the R500’s title hits the same top speeds and travel distance, with an adjustable suspension – plus, it comes decked out with several extra accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock.

