Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging goes large at Starbucks

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jul 17 2024 - 8:54 am PT
7 Comments
Mercedes-Benz Starbucks
Image: Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging will install 400 kW DC fast chargers at 100 Starbucks stores on the US West Coast.

Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, a joint venture between subsidiaries of Mercedes-Benz Group and renewable energy producers MN8 Energy, will install 400 kW EV chargers at Starbucks stores along Interstate 5 (I-5) – the main 1,400-mile north-south interstate highway on the US West Coast from Canada to Mexico.

The Starbucks fast chargers will be available for all EVs. Mercedes-Benz HPC is supporting Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s target to go electric by developing a public charging network open to all EV brands.

Andrew Cornelia, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, said, “We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks.”

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging opened its first North American charging site at Mercedes-Benz USA’s headquarters in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in November 2023 as part of an initial $1 billion charging network investment.

Since launch, the network has opened a dozen locations with 400 kW EV chargers in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The company says it expects to expand its DC fast charging network to nearly half of US states over the next 12-18 months.

Read more: America, Mercedes-Benz wants you to indulge in retail therapy while you’re DC fast charging

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

