Honda believes it will outpace US rivals as its first electric SUV is available in all markets

Can Honda take a bigger piece of the US auto market in 2024? Honda and luxury brand Acura are banking on brand loyalty and new EVs, including the Prologue and ZDX, to help outpace US rivals. The Honda Prologue is now available at most dealers, spanning all US markets.

Honda’s Prologue began hitting US dealerships in March, with the Acura ZDX following in May. The new electric SUVs are based on GM’s Ultium platform.

Although built on the same platform as the Chevy Blazer and Equinox EVs, Honda fine-tuned it for a more “sporty and engaging” ride. The adjustments include new multi-link front and rear suspensions.

Lance Woelfer, vice president of auto sales at Honda America, told Automotive News, the GM partnership has been a success so far.

“We’re getting the vehicles we were expecting to the dealerships,” Woelfer explained. He added that the Prologue is now available at most Honda dealerships, covering all US markets. Honda said it would see 40,000 Prologue’s in its first year.

Since deliveries were delayed, Woelfer didn’t confirm the target but said sales are still ramping up.

“We’re seeing there is a level of demand in pretty much every market” for EVs, he said. However, “it does vary,” Woelfer added.

2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Honda says it will outpace US rivals in 2024

Honda expects sales to grow faster than rivals in the US, with repeat buyers returning to the brand after Covid, according to Woelfer.

The company wants to make it “as easy as possible for a loyal Honda or Acura customer to come back to our brand.” Honda offers a “breadth of incentives to make sure we’re capturing opportunity in the marketplace,” Woelfer added.

2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Although he didn’t give specifics, data from Motor Intelligence suggests Honda spent over $2,350 per vehicle on incentives in Q2. This would be 71% higher than Q2 2023.

Honda sales increased 12% in the first half of 2024, while Acura sales slipped 13%. Honda Prologue sales reached 1,535 through the first six months of 2024, with 830 sold in June alone. Acura sold 255 ZDX models last month for 338 total through June.

Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

With the $7,500 EV tax credit, the 2024 Honda Prologue starts as low as $39,900. The 2024 Honda Prologue lease prices (AWD and 2WD) are listed for as low as $299 per month (for 36 months). With $3,999 due at signing, the effective cost is $410 per month.



2024 Honda Prologue trim Starting Price

(w/o $1,395

destination fee) Starting price after

tax credit

(w/o $1,395

destination fee) Starting price after

tax credit

(with $1,395

destination fee) EPA Range

(miles) EX (FWD) $47,400 $39,900 $41,295 296 EX (AWD) $50,400 $42,900 $44,295 281 Touring (FWD) $51.700 $44,200 $45,595 296 Touring (AWD) $54,700 $47,200 $48,595 281 Elite (AWD) $57,900 $50,400 $51,795 273 2024 Honda Prologue prices and range

In comparison, Tesla’s Model Y Long Range AWD is listed at $499 per month for 36 months. With $2,999 down, it’s an effective rate of $582 per month. However, Tesla’s Model Y gets up to 308 miles range while the Prologue gets up to 296 miles. Which one are you going with?

