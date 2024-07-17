E1 relaunches Pilot Academy in search of electric boat racers to compete in the 2025 season

Have you ever dreamt of competing at the professional race level in gorgeous coastal locations around the globe? Now is your chance to step up and join the nascent E1 electric boat racing series. E1 has reopened its Pilot Academy in search of fresh talent that will compete in the racing series’ second season in 2025.

The UIM E1 World Championship is a new electric boat racing series currently in its inaugural season. This year’s competition consists of nine teams of male and female pilots led by notable names in sports, entertainment, and racing, including Sergio Garcia, Tom Brady, Will Smith, and Steve Aoki.

To date, the first class of E1 pilots have competed in three Grand Prix around the world and have two more on the 2024 calendar in Monaco and Lake Como ahead of the inaugural championship in Hong Kong this November.

The young racing league continues to garner momentum in its first season but already has its sights set on year two. It intends to bring in a fresh class of new talent to compete on the water. To do so, E1 is relaunching its Pilot Academy, where racing hopefuls of all backgrounds will get their shot at joining the roster in 2025.

E1’s 2024 roster of Racebird electric boat pilots / Source: E1

E1 opens Pilot Academy to recruit more talent for 2025

Per an update from the E1 Series today, it is once again turning to its Pilot Academy in search of fresh talent to round out its racing roster next year.

The E1 academy offers a comprehensive talent identification program for male and female pilots, where recruits will undergo rigorous trials overseen by renowned powerboating figures like Mathilda Wiberg and Claire Toohey.

Several pilots from E1’s inaugural electric boat racing academy are already competing around the world, including Anna Glennon from Team Miami, which is owned by musical artist Marc Anthony. Glennon spoke about the opportunity she has been given after being selected from the Pilot Academy:

Competing in the RaceBird is more like flying than driving – it’s an unreal experience. It’s a unique beast that takes time and intuition to tame – success comes from working in harmony with the RaceBird. this is a new art form of racing that takes an incredible amount of finesse. It’s been an incredible privilege to be a part of it.

E1 states its racing academy will deliver a structured training program designed to educate aspiring contenders with essential skills and knowledge, including safety, media, and fitness training, in addition to hands-on experience piloting various boats.

From there, successful candidates will join a ‘pilot pool,’ from which E1 teams will select their racers for 2025. E1 states it is on the lookout for athletes from various racing backgrounds and disciplines and is accepting applications to the academy now. To learn more, contact recruitmentpilotacademy@e1series.com