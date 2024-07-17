Diesel is down, restomods are fun (these are probably not related)

On this episode of Quick Charge, we explore the wide range of electric conversions and restomods out there bringing classic style to the ultra modern world of electric vehicles … even if there aren’t that many of them around.

Would you rather have a new Taycan, or an all-electric 901? A Demon-powered Hemi Charger, or a Ludicrous Tesla driven ’72 Plymouth Satellite? See them all here, then let us know which one you’d like to drive home in the comments!

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!