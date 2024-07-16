 Skip to main content

Tesla launches new Cybertruck tailgate shield and jumpseats

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 16 2024 - 2:43 pm PT
Tesla Cybertruck jumpseats

Tesla has launched two new Cybertruck accessories: a tailgate shield and jumpseats that attach to the tailgate.

The first new accessory is a tailgate shield. This is particularly useful to carry bikes in the bed of the Cybertruck.

Most bikes won’t fit well in the Cybertruck’s bed, but if you place them over the tailgate like that, it becomes easy to secure them in the electric pickup truck’s bed like this:

Tesla describes the $300 accessory on its website:

Protect your tailgate while transporting your gear. The Cybertruck tailgate shield features a custom-desgined pad that covers your tailgate when hauling equipment, like road or mountain bikes, over the top of the tailgate. Pad includes molle webbing on the interior side for easy fastening of equipment like th Cybertruck jumpseat, plus a combo carabiner to lock everything into place.

This is what it looks like uninstalled:

I have a pair of folding stadium seats that would just clip onto the tailgate. They were $20 each.

The second new Cybertruck accessory that Tesla launched today is a jumpseat that attaches to the tailgate.

Tesla released a few pictures:

They work with the tailgate shield, and they cost $100 each. They don’t look super comfortable for $100, but it’s a cool concept.

