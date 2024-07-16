More EVs = more mining = more equipment, but not necessarily more miners

In this special, second vacation episode of Quick Charge, we explore the historic dive in global diesel demand, and how the proliferation of EVs large and small is driving growth in the global mining industry – which, in turn, is driving growth in both the electric & autonomous mining equipment markets.

In this episode, we’ll focus on how the continued push for more lithium, silicon, and phosphate is driving demand for electric mining equipment – and how, in turn, the need for bigger batteries is driving demand for more mined materials. That, and the biggest, baddest electric vehicles you’ve ever seen.

Give it a watch, then let us know what you think of the role EVs are playing the diesel demand drop in the comments.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!