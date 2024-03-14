 Skip to main content

North America’s largest lithium mine is full steam ahead – it just got a $2.26B loan

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Mar 14 2024 - 8:39 am PT
2 Comments
lithium mine
Photo: Nevada Division of Environmental Protection

Great news for EVs: Lithium Nevada got the green light for a $2.26 billion loan from the US Department of Energy to finance a lithium carbonate processing plant.

Once the Thacker Pass mine and processing plant in Humboldt County are online, they will become North America’s largest source of lithium for EV batteries.

The Thacker Pass processing plant will produce around 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for the use of EV lithium-ion batteries. That’s enough for up to 800,000 EVs. The project’s goal is to eventually produce 80,000 metric tons per year. 

Construction at the Thacker Pass mine site started in March 2023 after Lithium Nevada won a court case against ranchers, conservationists, and Indigenous communities. Once the loan closes, a three-year-long construction process will start.

If finalized, the loan will be offered through the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program.

The massive project is expected to create around 1,800 jobs during construction and 360 jobs in operations.

General Motors is expected to be a long-term primary lithium carbonate buyer for the project. The automaker invested $650 million in Thacker Pass in 2023, making it the largest shareholder in Lithium Nevada’s parent company, Lithium Americas.

The DOE’s Loan Programs Office says in its Thacker Pass loan announcement that “developing this project will strengthen domestic battery supply chains and reduce reliance on unreliable foreign sources.”

The mine and processing plant are expected to be fully online in 2028.

Read more: Harvard develops a solid state battery that charges in minutes

If you’re considering going solar, it’s always a good idea to get quotes from a few installers. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. It has hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Lithium-ion battery Lithium Nevada Li-ion batteries

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.