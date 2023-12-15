Genesis Electrified GV70 spotted for the first time with a new facelift

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is already due for an upgrade. The electric SUV was spotted with a new facelift in South Korea for the first time.

Genesis introduced the Electrified GV70, its third all-electric model, in Nov 2021. The electric GV70 builds on its predecessor’s performance and premier interior.

Genesis evolved the model’s signature Crest grille for added aerodynamics. It features an inverted G-Matrix pattern and a hidden charging port. The interior features Genesis’ “beauty of the white space” interior design, focusing on simplicity and elegance.

The electric GV70 was launched last year following the Electrified G80 and GV60 in 2021. It marked a major milestone as Hyundai’s first US-built EV rolled off the assembly line at its Alabama facility in February.

The 2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 starts at $66,450 in the US, with up to 236 miles range. It’s powered by a dual motor (429 hp/ 516 lb-ft torque) system and a 77.4 kWh battery.

Genesis Electrified GV70 (Source: Genesis)

Genesis Electrified GV70 facelift spotted for the first time

According to reports out of South Korea, the electric SUV is already due for an update. The Genesis Electrified GV70 was spotted for the first time by HealerTV with a new facelift in a parking lot.

The refreshed EV is wearing heavy camo, so it’s hard to see any noticeable differences. However, you can see new headlights, wheels, and a redesigned bumper.

Genesis is upgrading several models to align with its new design language, including the G80 and GV80.

With the new model just surfacing, powertrain details are still unknown. Design and other improvements will likely boost the EV’s range over its current 236 miles.

Although nothing is set in stone, reports suggest Genesis will introduce the refreshed model in late 2024.

As of October, Genesis EVs, including the GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80, are available in 33 US states as the brand expands.

Genesis is committed to an all-electric lineup by 2030. From 2025, all new models will be electric.

Source: The Korean Car Blog