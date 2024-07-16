Baidu-backed JiYue brand will launch its 07 sedan in September with up to 545 miles of range

Media out of China reports that JiYue’s second all-electric model, the 07, has reached some local showrooms and will officially launch in September. Advertised as a fierce competitor to the Tesla Model 3, the JiYue 07 will arrive in multiple powertrain and battery size options, offering impressive (CLTC) range options.

JiYue’s journey to today began in January 2021, when parent company Baidu announced it was expanding from software development into physical EV production, joining forces with multinational automotive manufacturer Geely.

The new robotic EV marque launched three months later as JIDU with $300 million in startup capital before garnering an additional $400 million in Series A funding, led by Baidu, in January 2022.

In August 2023, Geely took on a larger role in JIDU and a larger financial stake following the creation of a new JiYue marque. JiYue then inherited JIDU’s logo and flagship model, the 01 ROBOCAR, which launched in China last October.

In late December 2023, Baidu and Geely unveiled the 07, a second model under the JiYue brand. It is a sleek all-electric sedan derived from JIDU’s ROBO-02 concept, which debuted in 2023 and was designed to compete against the Tesla Model 3 in China.

Since then, news surrounding the 07 sedan has remained light. However, Chinese media has recently reported plans for an official launch in a few months alongside some encouraging performance specs.

Regulatory filings detail specs of upcoming JiYue 07

According to local Chinese media outlet Dongchedi, the JiYue 07 will officially launch in China in September and is already being displayed in a few showrooms around the country. It has adopted the same design language as its JiYue 01 sibling and will be built at Geely’s plant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province.

The report also detailed some specs the large electric sedan will deliver. According to a regulatory filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the JiYue 07 measures 4,953 mm long, 1,989 mm wide, 1,475 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,013 mm.

That makes the sedan longer than the Tesla Model 3 (+229 mm) and has a longer wheelbase (+138 mm). The filing states that the 07 sedan will be offered with single and dual motor options and battery capacities of 71.4 kWh or 100 kWh supplied by CATL and Svolt Energy.

Chinese consumers will be able to choose trim options with varying all-electric CLTC ranges of 660 km (410 miles), 770 km (479 miles), or 880 km (545 miles). We have yet to get pricing but expect to learn more as we approach the JiYue 07’s official launch in September.