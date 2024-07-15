Worx Landroid robot mower at new low, EcoFlow’s final 24-hour power station flash sale, 1-day Rexing EV charger and adapter deals, more

Well folks, its the calm before the proverbial savings storm that is Amazon’s Prime Day week, which will officially go live tomorrow morning, and we’ve got some great early discounts on some popular Green Deals to wet your whistle with today. Headlining the collection is the Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers that have dropped back down to their lowest rates, with the S 20V 1/8-acre model even hitting a new $550 low. It is joined by the final 24-hour flash sale of EcoFlow’s big Prime Day sale that is taking up to $899 off two power station bundles, with the RIVER 2 Portable Power Station coming with a 45W solar panel for a new $179 low. Lastly, we’ve got a bunch of one-day Best Buy deals on a Rexing portable EV charger, as well as J1772 to Tesla adapters starting from new lows of $45. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well.

Early Prime Day deals drop prices on Worx’s Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers starting at new $550 low

As part of its early Prime Day Deals, Amazon is now offering the best price we have seen on the Worx Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, it ended 2023 at $600 during Black Friday and Christmas sales, which was beaten out only two months into 2024 at a short-lived $589. It rose back to its MSRP, where it remained until the top of June, falling to the former $579 low for the first time and repeating at the top of this month. Today, the deal only gets sweeter as a 45% markdown that gives you $450 in savings and carves out a new all-time low.

Designed to take the hassle out of regular lawncare routines so you can spend more time on your off days actually taking a load off, the S 20V Landroid from Worx can handle mowing needs for smaller yards, tackling up to 1/8 acres on a single charge (with the other models increasing in coverage size up to 1/2 acres). Complete smart controls are accessible through the companion app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection, plus the 20V 2.0Ah PowerShare battery comes compatible with the other 20V, 40V, and 80V devices in Worx’s ecosystem (even the joint EV venture that Worx has taken alongside Aventon Ebikes). The floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors. It includes a battery and charger.

There are a few other Worx Landroid models seeing discounts too, with Amazon offering discounts on the Worx M 20V Landroid that tackles up to 1/4-acre yards on a single charge for $750, down from $1,200, as well as Worx’s 2024-updated L 20V Landroid that can handle a larger 1/2-acre area on a single charge for $929, down from $1,500. They offer the same performance specs as the S 20V above, albeit with the increased coverage.

EcoFlow’s final 24-hour Prime Day flash sale takes 41% off two power station bundles starting at new $179 low

As part of its ongoing Prime Day sale that ends tonight, running in tandem beside Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, EcoFlow has launched the last of its 24-hour flash sale that is taking up to 41% off two offered power station deals while supplies last – one direct from the site, the other through EcoFlow’s Amazon storefront. The first of these deals is the RIVER 2 Portable Power Station along with a 45W solar panel for $179 shipped. Normally going for $299, this particular combo bundle has only seen one previous discount to $219 since it started being offered back in April. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown that gives you a solid $120 off this reliable device and lands it at a new all-time low going forward. You’ll also find the power station alone sitting at a discounted rate of $168 over at Amazon, meaning for just $11 more, you’re getting the backup power solution along with the means to take advantage of its solar charging capabilities.

The RIVER 2 power station arrives with a modest, but handy 256Wh capacity, pumping out power at a maximum 600W rate. You’ll get the unit itself fully recharged in just one hour with a standard wall outlet, or in 2.3 hours when connected to a 110W solar panel (so a little over 4.6 hours with the included 45W panel), as well as three to four hours when directly plugged into your car with the adapter. It provides 6 output ports to cover charging your devices, with two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and the car port – plus, you’ll have real-time status updates and customizable power settings through the EcoFlow app. Head below to read more.

The second of these 24-hour deals is on a larger solar generator combo, the DELTA 2 Max Portable Power Station with an 800W Alternator Charger, that can be found direct from EcoFlow’s site for $1,599 shipped, down from $2,498. This unit offers up a much larger 2,048Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 6,144Wh with the addition of the DELTA 2 Max smart extra battery (matched at Amazon) or its previous-generation predeccessor (sold separately). You’ll be able to recharge from empty to 80% of the power station’s battery in just 1.1 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet – with other options for rapid recharges, like combination AC and solar, AC and a generator, or solar and a generator – which can refill 80% of the battery in just 43 minutes. You’ll get the same real-time smart controls via the app, with 15 output ports to keep devices and appliances running: six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

Rexing’s J1772 level 2 Portable EV Charger falls to $230, with J1172 to Tesla EV adapters hitting new lows for today only

Alongside the now live early Prime Day deals, courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rexing J1772 Level 2 NEMA 14-50 Portable EV Charger going for $229.99 shipped. Down from its usual $320 price tag, we’ve seen very few discounts on this device, instead seeing accessories like dash cams and charging adapters be the focus on many past one-day deals (which we also have for you today, more on that below). Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown that takes a solid $90 off this portable charger and lands it at among some of the lowest prices we have tracked – $38 above the all-time low.

This portable level 2 EV charger is a handy device that has been designed for temporary or regular use and can be stowed away in your vehicle for quick and effortless charging solutions whenever you find yourself too far from official charging stations. It can support up to 32A charging speeds and comes compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug the charger into. You’ll find ever more universal adaptability when pairing this charger alongside one of Rexings EV charger adapters – especially for specialty models like Teslas (head below for more). It also sports an LED indicator lights display that gives you real-time updates on charging status and settings – all at a glance.

Best Buy is also offering a one-day deal on the Rexing J1772 to Tesla EV Charger Adapter at a new all-time low of $44.99 shipped. With this device, rated for a maximum 80A input and 240V output, Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X drivers will gain more charging access to level 1 and level 2 EV chargers – whether you’re staying with family that are non-Tesla EV drivers or your friend only happens to have a J1772-focused model. There’s also the Rexing CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter that is seeing a $50 off discount to $150. With this adapter, you’ll get access to over 5,000 CCS level 3 fast charging stations across the country, re-juicing your Tesla Model 3, S, Y, or X at up to 250kW or 250A speeds (depending on car battery and DC charger specs).

