 Skip to main content

America’s first hydrogen garbage truck arrives in Las Vegas

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | May 7 2024 - 10:57 am PT
15 Comments
Hyzon and New Way Unveil North America's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Refuse Truck at Waste Expo

New Way Trucks and the hydrogen fuel cell experts at Hyzon just revealed North America’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric refuse truck at Waste Expo in Las Vegas.

The first fruits of the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between New Way Trucks and Chicago-based HFC manufacturer Hyzon were revealed earlier today at the Las Vegas Convention Center with the kickoff of this year’s Waste Expo. Once the show is over, the HFCEV will be part of pilot programs throughout California, beginning with Recology, an employee-owned solid waste and recycling hauler based in San Francisco.

“As a leader in fleet sustainability, we’re proud to partner with New Way and Hyzon to bring the first hydrogen fuel cell electric collection vehicle to test in our communities in California,” said Recology CEO Sal Coniglio. “Recology has been preparing to transition our fleet to zero emission vehicles for nearly six years … this development is a major milestone, and we’re thrilled to be the first to demo this technology to help move our business and the industry forward.”

The truck itself is powered by one of Hyzon’s 200kW fuel cell systems, which the company says is 30% smaller, 25% more cost-effective to produce, and 20% more efficient at getting usable energy out of a kilogram of hydrogen than its competitors’ fuel cells.

Hyzon’s high-performance hydrogen fuel cells are tough enough to provide consistent power over 125 miles, including up to 1,200 cart lifts and trips to the transfer station. Combine that with the strength and durability of New Way’s most-requested automated side loader — the Sidewinder XTR™ — with smooth arm operation, up to a 12-foot reach and large 6-cubic-yard hopper for an unstoppable, sustainable refuse collection powerhouse.

new way trucks press release; via pr newswire.

What’s more, the Hyzon system has already proven itself in a similar pilot project in Australia — all of which is good news for operators.

“Building on Hyzon’s fuel cell electric refuse vehicle experience in Australia, Hyzon and New Way’s strategic partnership assembled a historic vehicle to eliminate emissions within a hard-to-abate industry,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. “This is evidence of our shared mission to provide North American refuse collection fleets with an alternative power solution that both meets zero emissions requirements and performs the hard work a refuse truck needs to deliver day in and day out.”

Electrek’s Take

Hyzon compact hydrogen fuel cell; image by Hyzon.

Waste collection routes seem ideal for battery electric vehicles, but nearly two decades of negative press and fake news about EV fires have muddied the waters to the point that a number of fleet operators have already decided, regardless of the data, that EVs aren’t for them. The future of fuel, to many of these fleet managers, is hydrogen — and a vehicle like this certainly gives them an option (however flawed) that will immediately reduce air pollution and improve the quality of life of the people that live and work on these garbage routes.

Is hydrogen ideal? No. Does it make sense as an alternative fuel? Also no. Is it cleaner than diesel? Maybe, and I want to celebrate the wins I can.


SOURCE | IMAGES: New Way Trucks, via PR Newswire.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hydrogen

Hydrogen
Electric garbage truck

Electric garbage truck

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing